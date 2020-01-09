Infinix a leading smartphone brand in Pakistan have gained a immense popularity and response in 2019. This brand attained a lot of achievements, with high number of sales and also gained great response from the customers.On January 7th 2010, Infinix organized a grand Channel Appreciation Award ceremony, in order o celebrate their achievements and encourage its sales team and partners

From this award ceremony, Infinix recognized the efforts of its team and dealers as Infinix believes that appreciation is a key to a relationship. This annual appreciation ceremony was held concurrently in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi guests were given welcome gifts and lucky draw coupons on their arrival, and then the guests had taken pictures at Infinix signature wall, where these memorable moments were captured through the camera lens.

As the ceremony formally began there was Infinix sales’ team review 2019 which was followed by the company’s business plan in the pipeline for the year 2020. The RSM’s of the North, South and Central wings of Infinix, operating in Pakistan were presenting their progress report and plans for the year 2020. In this ceremony, awards were given to the best distributors, MDs to recognize their efforts for playing their parts and making Infinix a success in 2019.

An entertainment segment, ‘Infinix superstar’ was also arranged for the attendees, which includes music, dancing, fun activities, and lucky draw. The entertainment show was followed by the speech of Infinix honorable country manager, Joe Hu, in which he acknowledged the team’s hard work, overall team’s performance, challenges and plans to improve their results for the upcoming years. The ceremony was concluded on the lucky draw, where the forty lucky participants got a chance to win many exciting gifts and cash prizes, including gold and silver coins, Infinix S5, Xbands, and 10,000 rupees cash prize.

About Infinix: Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date.