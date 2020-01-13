The PSL is the most exciting event for Pakistanis and of course for some other countries. Officially, it’s labeled as HBL PSL. So far, the PSL has completed four editions successfully. Now, the 5th edition will take place in February 2020 – March 2020.

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on December 6, 2019. It’s the 5th session of PSL that’s going to be launched on 20 February 2020 and will continue up to 22 March 2020.

Unlike the 4th session of the PSL, the entire series will be played in Pakistan in different cities like Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi. National Stadium Karachi will host 9 matches, Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 14 matches, Rawalpindi Stadium 8 matches, and Multan will host 4 matches. A total of 34 matches will be played between 6 teams and every team will play 10 matches against the rival team.

PSL 2020 Teams

There are six teams taking part in the PSL 5, 2020. They are as under:

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings

Multan Sultan

Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United

In the first edition of the PSL in 2016, Islamabad United won the trophy by 175/4 runs. The team completed the target within 18.4 overs. Quetta Gladiators team was the runner up in it. The second edition of the PSL in 2017 witnessed the glorious victory of Peshawar Zalmi over Quetta Gladiators. Peshawar Zalmi won the trophy by 148/6 in 20 overs. In the 3rd edition of the PSL, once again Islamabad United won the trophy by 154/7 in 16.5 overs. The runner up was Peshawar Zalmi in the 3rd edition. Similarly, in the previous (4th edition), people witnessed the brilliant success of Quetta Gladiators that remained runner up twice in the first two editions. Quetta Gladiators completed the target score of 139/2 in 17.5 overs. Peshawar Zalmi remained the runner up in it.

Now, the fans of all the teams are again excited about the challenging combats between their favorite teams and their rivals.

Important Dates:

20-02-2020: Opening Ceremony of PSL 2020 at National Stadium Karachi

22-03-2020: Final of HBL PSL 2020 at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore

PSL 2020 Schedule & Timetable

Below is the PSL 2020 Schedule and timetable:

Match # Date Time Match Venue 1 Feb 20 (Thursday) - QUETTA GLADIATORS V ISLAMABAD UNITED National Stadium Karachi 2 Feb 21 (Friday) 2:00 PM KARACHI KINGS V PESHAWAR ZALMI National Stadium Karachi 3 Feb 21 (Friday) 7:00 PM LAHORE QALANDARS V MULTAN SULTANS Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 4 Feb 22 (Saturday) 2:00 PM QUETTA GLADIATORS V PESHAWAR ZALMI National Stadium Karachi 5 Feb 22 (Saturday) 7:00 PM ISLAMABAD UNITED V MULTAN SULTANS Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 6 Feb 23 (Sunday) 2:00 PM KARACHI KINGS V QUETTA GLADIATORS National Stadium Karachi 7 Feb 23 (Sunday) 7:00 PM LAHORE QALANDARS V ISLAMABAD UNITED Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 8 Feb 26 (Wednesday) 7:00 PM MULTAN SULTANS V PESHAWAR ZALMI Multan 9 Feb 27 (Thursday) 7:00 PM ISLAMABAD UNITED V QUETTA GLADIATORS Rawalpindi Stadium 10 Feb 28 (Friday) 2:00 PM MULTAN SULTANS V KARACHI KINGS Multan 11 Feb 28 (Friday) 7:00 PM PESHAWAR 2ALMI V LAHORE OALANDARS Rawalpindi Stadium 12 Feb 29 (Saturday) 2:00 PM MULTAN SULTANS V QUETTA GLADIAOTRS Multan 13 Feb 29 (Saturday) 7:00 PM ISLAMABAD UNITED V PESHAWAR ZALMI Rawalpindi Stadium 14 March 1 (Sunday) 7:00 PM ISLAMABAD UNITED V KARACHI KINGS Rawalpindi Stadium 15 March 2 (Monday) 7:00 PM PESHAWAR 2ALMI V KARACHI KINGS Rawalpindi Stadium 16 March 3 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM QUETTA GLADIAOTRS V LAHORE QALANDARS Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 17 March 4 (Wednesday) 7:00 PM ISLAMABAD UNITED V LAHORE OALANDARS Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 18 March 5 (Thursday) 7:00 PM PESHAWAR ZALMI V QUETTA GLADIATORS Rawalpindi Stadium 19 March 6 (Friday) 7:00 PM KARACHI KINGS V MULTAN SULTANS Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 20 March 7 (Saturday) 2.00 PM PESHAWAR ZALMI V ISLAMABAD UNITED Rawalpindi Stadium 21 March 7 (Saturday) 7:00 PM LAHORE QALANDARS V QUETTA GLADIATORS Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 22 March 8 (Sunday) 2:00 PM MULTAN SULTANS V ISLAMABAD UNITED Rawalpindi Stadium 23 March 8 (Sunday) 7:00 PM LAHORE QALANDARS V KARACHI KINGS Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 24 March 10 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM LAHORE QALANDARS V PESHAWAR ZALMI Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 25 March 11 (Wednesday) 7:00 PM QUETTA GLADIATORS V MULTAN SULTANS Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 26 March 12 (Thursday) 7:00 PM KARACHI KINGS V LAHORE QALANDARS National Stadium Karachi 27 March 13 (Friday) 7:00 PM PESHAWAR ZALMI V MULTAN SULTANS National Stadium Karachi 28 March 14 (Saturday) 7:00 PM KARACHI KINGS V ISLAMABAD UNITED National Stadium Karachi 29 March 15 (Sunday) 2:00 PM MULTAN SULTANS V LAHORE QALANDARS Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 30 March 15 (Sunday) 7:00 PM QUETTA GLADIATORS V KARACHI KINGS National Stadium Karachi 31 March 17 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM QUALIFIER: TEAM 1 V TEAM 2 National Stadium Karachi 32 March 18 (Wednesday) 7:00 PM ELIMINATOR 1: TEAM 3 V TEAM 4 Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 33 March 20 (Friday) 7:00 PM ELIMINATOR 2: ELIMINATOR WINNER V QUALIFIER RUNNER-UR Qaddafi Stadium Lahore 34 March 22 (Sunday) - FINAL Qaddafi Stadium Lahore

PSL 2020 Venues

This edition of PSL will be organized entirely in Pakistan. It’s been the very first time in the PSL series that an edition of the PSL is going to be held in Pakistan. There are 34 matches and all will be held in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan. However, the UAE has been kept as a back-up option in an emergency situation. The opening ceremony will be organized in the National Stadium Karachi whereas; the playoffs including the Final of the PSL 2020 will be played in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Match Timings Day & Night

Some matches in the PSL 5th edition 2020 will be played in the day time and the rest of the series will be played in the night time on different locations in Pakistan. The match timings are as under:

Day Match Timing: 2:00 PM, Pakistan Standard Time

Night Match Timing: 7:00 PM, Pakistan Standard Time.