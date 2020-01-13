People in Pakistan are going to witness a very exciting event in the world of cricket i.e. PSL 5th Edition 2020. There are six teams participating in the PSL 2020. Another exciting fact is that the entire series will be organized in different cities in Pakistan. However, the UAE is optional in case of an emergency. The Pakistan Super League is not only exciting for Pakistanis, but also for the people from other countries. The reason is that lots of foreign cricketers are taking part in PSL 5th edition 2020. That’s why; their fans want to watch their performance.

PSL 2020 Team Squads

There is a total of six teams taking part in PSL 2020. These are Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultan, and Islamabad United. Every team consists of 10 players. Every team can select a maximum of 7 international players. Currently, around 45 new players have been included in the teams. There is a total of 21 players in each team including the domestic and foreign players. All of them fall into different categories according to their performance. Find below the categories of every team’s players along with their salaries.

Platinum Category: $140,000 – $230,000

Diamond Category:$75,000 – $80,000

Gold Category: $50,000 – $60,000

Silver Category: $22,000 – $33,000

Emerging Category: $10,000 – $12,000

Lahore Qalandars

It’s the most expensive team of the PSL and it has a good show in the initial matches. But gradually, the performance of the team becomes poor and it collapses in the halfway towards the PSL trophy. Currently, it has taken a chance by appointing young Sohail Akhtar, the skipper of Lahore Qalandars. The management has removed AB De Villiers for PSL 2020. Other foreign players include David Weise, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chris Lynn, and Lendl Simmons. In the domestic players, Sohail Akhtar will be the captain of the team. Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Rajan Farzan, Dilbar Hussain, Jaahid Ali and Usman Shinwari have been retained.

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Chris Lynn Sohail Akhtar Mohammad Hafeez Diamond Fakhar Zaman Yasir Shah David Wiese Gold Samit Patel, Ben Dunk Salman Butt Silver Seekuge Prasanna Ben Duk, Farzan Raja Jahid Ali Emerging Muhammad Faizan Supplementary Lendl Simmons Dilbar Hussain

Islamabad United

Islamabad United is considered the most successful team of the PSL series as it has won the PSL trophy twice. For the PSL 2020, it has signed English legendary cricketer Phil Salt and Dale Steyn, the legendary infamous pacer. The list of domestic players includes Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed, Rumman Raees, Muhammad Musa, Saif Badar, and Ahmad Safi Abdullah.

There are six foreign players including Luke Ronchi, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Colin Munro, Dale Steyn, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Dale Steyn(SA) Shadab Khan Colin Ingram (SA) Diamond Colin Munro (NZ) Asif Ali Faheem Ashraf Gold Philip Salt, Luke Ronchi Rumman Raees Hussain Talat Silver Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar Musa Khan Ammad Butt Emerging Akif Javed Ahmed Safi Abdullah Supplementary Rassie van der Dussen (SA) Saif Badar

Karachi Kings

According to the rules of the PCB, every team can retain only 8 players from the previous edition. Karachi Kings has retained only 7 players: Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Aamir Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed. Karachi Kings is considered the biggest team among all PSL teams. Currently, it’s the most expensive team having the legendary batsmen and bowlers. Find below the team squad of Karachi Kings.

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Babar Azam, Alex Hales Mohammad Amir Diamond Chris Jordan Iftikhar Ahmad Imad Wasim (C) Gold Sharjeel Khan, Amir Yamin Cameron Delport Sikandar Raza Silver Umaid Asif, Dan Lawrence Mohammad Rizwan Ali Khan Usama Mir Emerging Arshad Iqbal Umer Khan Supplementary Liam Plunkett Awais Zia

Quetta Gladiators

It’s a well-balanced team in the PSL series. Recently, Jason Roy has joined the team that’s a big achievement of the team. Sarfaraz Ahmed will be the captain of the team as usual. The viewers will see the return of Shane Watson as the mentor in Quetta Gladiators. The management has retained some players from the previous edition. The retained players included: Shahid Afridi, Shaan Masood, James Vince, Ali Shafique, and Mohammad Ilyas.

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Jason Roy, Sarfraz Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz, Diamond Ben Cutting Ahmed Shezad, Shane Watson, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz Gold Umar Akmal, Mohammad Husnain, Fawad Ahmed Silver Sohail Khan, Ahsan Ali Abdul Nasir Tymal Milss, Naeem Shah Emerging Aarish Khan Azam Khan Supplementary Khurram Manzoor Keemo Paul

Multan Sultan

The team represents Multan and its purpose is to create excitement in people of that region. It was formed in 2018 and has some very good players like Shahid Afridi and James Vince and Junaid Khan. It has some other high-ranked players. Currently, the management has retained only seven players from the previous edition of the PSL. Check below the team squad of the Multan Sultan.

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Moeen Ali, Rilee Russouw Shahid Afridi Diamond Zeeshan Ashraf Ravi Bopara Muhammad Irfan Gold Sohail Tanveer James Vince Silver Khushdil Shah Usman Qadir Fabien Allen, Shan Masood, Ali Shafique Emerging Rohail Nazir Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Ilyas Supplementary Imran Tahir, Bilawal Bhatti

Peshawar Zalmi

This team represents KPK and the youth of Peshawar. It has won the PSL Trophy once and twice it was the runner up. Peshawar Zalmi brings excitement to the regional people. The team is under the captaincy of Darren Sammy. Kieron Pollard, the legendary cricketer from Westindies has been retained. Kamran Akmal is also a part of the team.