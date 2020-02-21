The Pakistan Super League series is always the center of attention for the whole nation. Everyone wants to watch the matches of his favorite team. Most of the viewers want to be updated with the results. The results and score tables help them guess whether their favorite team will win the trophy or not. A points table is very helpful in making a perfect guess. Because it provides the net run rate, won and lost matches and other details.

Here, you can see the PSL 2020 Points Table for all teams. We update it instantly after the end of every match. Check the position of the teams and see where does your favorite team stand?

PSL 2020 Points Table Format

The Pakistan Super League is based on a double-round robin format. It means, in the first stage, every team will play two matches against other teams. In the second stage, there will be the top four qualifiers. The third stage is in fact the “Semi-Final” round of the game where two best teams will come to the spotlight among the four best qualifiers. Then, these two teams will have combat for PSL 2020 Trophy.

PSL 2020 Points Table System

The newbie can’t understand the points awarding system in the PSL series. For them, here is the complete system to make them understand the points table system.

When a team wins one match, it gets two points. The loser team gets zero points.

If the match ends in a tie, a “Super Over” is played. It decides which team is the winner of the match. If the Super Over also ends in a tie, a team with the most boundaries in the Super Over is declared as a winner.

If a team doesn’t play the match, it loses two points from the current scores.

PSL 2020 Points Table for All Teams

Keep visiting it during the entire PSL 2020 series. We update it instantly to keep you updated with the latest points.

Updated on 23 Feb 2020 [10:40 PM]

Teams M W L NRR PT Islamabad United 3 2 1 +0.295 4 Quetta Gladiators 3 2 1 +0.124 4 Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 +0.210 2 Multan Sultans 2 1 1 +0.197 2 Karachi Kings 2 1 1 +0.002 2 Lahore Qalandars 2 2 -1.028

Glossary for PSL 2020 Points Table