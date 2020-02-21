It’s the very first time in the history of the Pakistan Super League that all matches will be played in Pakistan. There are six teams participating in the PSL 5th Edition, 2020. These teams consist of many foreign and domestic cricketers. They will play 34 matches on different locations: Multan, Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Lahore and Karachi have hosted the PSL matches in previous editions too. However, Multan and Rawalpindi will host matches for the first time.

Venues:

Qaddafi Stadium Lahore

National Stadium Karachi

Rawalpindi Stadium

Multan Stadium

The matches will start from February 20, 2020, and will continue up to March 22, 2020. The PCB has announced that the tickets for the 5th edition of PSL 2020 will be available from 20 January 2020.

PSL 5th Edition 2020 Tickets from Retailer Shops

You can get the PSL tickets from the retailer shops at different prices.

The tickets for these matches will also be available on different TCS centers. If you have time to visit the nearest TCS center, buy your ticket from there. The price range is between Rs 500 – Rs 3000.

It’s another exciting news for viewers that the day tickets will be far cheaper than those for night matches. It’s to attract more spectators during the day time. All the matches will be played in Pakistan and you have a 100% chance to view the matches of your favorite team in the stadium.

PSL, 5th Edition 2020 Online Tickets

If you don’t have time to go to the TCS office, you can also buy PSL tickets online from Yayvo.com.

Yayvo is the official partner for the distribution of PCB tickets in Pakistan.

PSL 2020 Opening Ceremony Tickets

A grandeur opening ceremony of the PSL 5th edition 2020 will take place on February 20, 2020. Pitbull, the famous international music band will perform in the groundbreaking ceremony of the PSL. The tickets for this event will be available from 4000 to 8000 PKR. The ticket price may vary for the following factors.