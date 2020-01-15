TECNO, a premium smartphone brand with its innovative technology is winning hearts across the globe. The year 2019 has remained an extraordinary year for TECNO. With its record-breaking sale, TECNO has broken all the previous sales records and has become the fastest-growing smartphone brand globally. TECNO has bagged many achievements in 2019, with its successful mobile launches, engaging campaigns and overwhelming response from the customers.

It is not easy to make an impression in a highly competitive market, but TECNO remains consistent and by taking small, firm steps, the brand soon grabbed the attention of smartphone users through its consumer-centric products.

TECNO’s sales graph shows impressive growth in a very short span of time and has made the fastest ramp-ups in the Pakistani smartphone market. This Chinese brand can boast for its presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. In Pakistan TECNO’s products are easily available in 134 cities and more than 2600 shops. Now TECNO has also introduced its service centers and collaborated with Carlcare, to ensure uninterrupted better, service and professional guidelines to its customers. Some of the highly performed models of TECNO in the year 2019 are Pop2F Spark Go, Spark 4 and Camon 12 Air. All of these launched models received a profuse response and increased monthly sales to 2 Lac pcs. TECNO smartphones equipped with rich features are very popular among fashion enthusiasts, selfie lovers, and youngsters.

TECNO always endeavored to stay connected with its consumers, and for this brand took initiatives of exciting campaigns. It is evident from the following chart that TECNO is becoming popular among its consumers and has earned the highest number of interactions on social media.

TECNO with its classical features and low price has quickly made its presence felt in the market. With innovative ideas and effective strategy, TECNO is penetrating swiftly and earning the reputation of the most reliable phone brand in Pakistan. To meet the expectations of its consumers, TECNO is looking forward to introducing more advanced smartphones and make its consumers experience more satisfying and enriching in the coming years.