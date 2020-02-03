Riversong, a smartphone accessories brand, is all set to make its official launch in Pakistan, with Yellostone Technologies (Private) Limited as its exclusive distribution partner, to ensure the access of its premium products, all across the country.

A launch event was held on 1st February 2020, in Pearl Continental Lahore, where the two brands, Riversong and Yellostone officially allied. This partnership is allowing Riversong to achieve its vision of stimulating people’s curiosity by passionate innovation.

In the launch event, Yellostone CEO Mr. Farid Ullah, Yellostone COO Syed Ali Yousuf, and Riversong’s CEO, Haitham Kalakeche , addressed the audience. The ceremony concluded on the lucky draw, where the lucky participants won many exciting gifts and Riversong giveaways.

Riversong is a smartphone accessories brand, with its dynamic product portfolio, which has already captured the markets of more than 30 countries across the globe. All brand products are exclusively designed in California. The brand can boast for its rich range of premium products like power banks, earphones, smartwatches, fitness bands, wall chargers, car chargers, and headphones, etc. Both the brands, Riversong and Yellostone are endeavoring to provide quality products and services to their consumers, therefore all the products come with 365 days replacement warranty. To ensure smooth and seamless business to consumer experience, Yellostone has developed an e-commerce portal i.e. Cube, through which consumers can purchase original Riversong accessories at competitive prices, simply by visiting its website, www.cubeonline.pk.

This partnership allows smartphone consumers immensely as they will have access to the imported Riversong creative product portfolio at their doorstep. It is expected that this Riversong-Yellostone duo, will bring new meanings to the sales paradigm and set a new stage for the customer facilitation industry in Pakistan.