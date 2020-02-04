A leading mobile manufacturer, TECNO, has claimed its mark in different areas with its innovative campaigns, in the last year. There was a huge hype about one of the online activities executed by the brand “Baray Game ka Bara Khiladi,” out of which the company received some great response. Having set such precedent, the brand is all geared up to introduce another engaging offline activity for its users.

The forthcoming activity, is going to serve as a delight for its users. Mainly because it is themed on cricket and on top of it all its an offline activity. The colonial roots of Pakistan and the adoration of its populous towards Cricket would integrate large proportion within this activity. Hence, to bring it all into realization, TECNO is holding a cricket challenge in some of the most renowned universities of Asia located in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Onto the outlook of this campaign, Creek Maa, the General Manager of TECHNO mobile Pakistan, said, “We as a brand took the initiative of bringing new ideas and opportunities in the realm of smartphones. Pakistanis passion and enthusiasm for cricket are axiomatic. Considering this, TECNO is once again ready to collaborate with some of the famous cricket stars and ready to flabbergast the audience.”

Moreover, the TECNO organizing team, would be visiting the selected venues, a day before the final event has to take place. All the interested candidates would have to register themselves at TECNO T-spot, to further participate in the cricket challenge. Adding another perk to that, the TECNO is also giving its registered candidates a chance to meet the Cricket Celebrities, who could also win exciting prices. To pull it off as a surprise, the brand has yet to disclose the names of the cricket icons who would be visiting the event.

Having a history of various interesting, and engaging campaigns, like TECNO Blue Chalk, the brand has the honor of bringing a fastest ramp-up Smartphone market in Pakistan. Nonetheless, there was no other campaign in the town which could meet the hype of the Cricket Superstar. It is on behalf of the popular response by TECNO’s consumer market that the brand is now all geared up to bring forth a new crowd-cheering and unreeling record, with its upcoming campaign, Cricket Superstar.