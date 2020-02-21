The PSL 2020 has started with a razzle-dazzle on 20th February 2020. Today, the viewers will witness the 3rd match of the series between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore. In this series, it’s the first match between these two teams. Both of them are ready to win the ground today. The match will start at 8:00 PM PST.

Lahore Qalandars an Overview

In the previous seasons of PSL, Lahore Qalandars had shown a below-average performance. Although it was a well-balanced team, it couldn’t show up to the mark performance. The players like AB De Villiers couldn’t defend the reputation of the team. The team played 10 matches in the previous season and could win only three out of them. It could get only 6 points at the end of the PSL season 4.

In the PSL 2020, Lahore Qalandars is coming like an altogether new team in the leadership of Sohail Akhyar. The batsmen like Chris Lynn, Jaahid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, and Salman Butt will show their talent. It also includes some all-rounder such as Samit Patel, Muhammad Hafeez, and David Wiese, etc. Ben Dunk, Faizan Khan, and Dane Vilas have taken the responsibility of wicket-keeping batsmen for Lahore Qalandars. Even the bowling line is equally strong. Dilbar Hussain, Usman Shinwari, Seekkuge Prasanna, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and other bowlers will show their talent. This time, you will see Lahore Qalandars in an all-to-all new appearance.

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Chris Lynn Sohail Akhtar Mohammad Hafeez Diamond Fakhar Zaman, Dane Vilas (W) Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari David Wiese Gold Lendl Simmons, Ben Dunk (W) Shaheen Afridi Salman Butt, Samit Patel Silver Jaahid Ali Farzan Raja Seekuge Prasanna, Sohail Akhtar Emerging Salman Butt Haris Rauf Supplementary Faizan Khan (W) Dilbar Hussain

Multan Sultans an Overview

Multan Sultans is a new team that played its first season in PSL 2019. This time, it will play its second season. The performance of Multan Sultans in the previous season wasn’t impressive. They played 10 matches and could win only three out of them. The team took a good start, but later, it failed to show good performance and lost all the matches of the series.

Currently, Multan Sultans also had taken a new start by hiring the services of the experienced and best T20 players from around the world. Shah Masood will be the captain of the team in the 5th season of PSL, 2020. The batting line includes stunning Rilee Rossouw, James Vices, Khushdil Shah, and Zeeshan Ashraf. Rohail Nazeer is the wicket-keeper batsman. The team includes the best all-rounders like Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen, Bilawal Bhatti, Usman Qadir, and Shahid Afridi. The bowling line of Multan Sultans also seems strong due to Ali Shafiq, Muhammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, and Muhammad Ilyas.

Multan Sultans Squad

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Rilee Russouw Bilawal Bhatti Ravi Bopara Diamond James Vince, Khushdil Shah Ravi Bopara, Muhammad Ilyas Moeen Ali Gold Shan Masood Ali Shafique Shahid Afridi Silver Zeeshan Ashraf Usman Qadir, Mohammad Irfan Fabian Allen, Usman Qadir Emerging Rohail Nazir Imran Tahir Wayne Madsen Supplementary Junaid Khan, Sohail Tanvir

Who Will Win?

Both the teams have restructured the batting and bowling lines for PSL season 5, 2020. Both have well-balanced teams with good batsmen, all-rounders, and bowlers. However, considering the previous performance of both teams, we can say that Lahore Qalandars will win the match today. Multan Sultans has stunning players like James Vices, Rilee Rossouw, Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Moeen Ali and others. But the batting line of Lahore Qalandars seems stronger than Multan Sultans. In the same way, the bowlers like Dilber Hussain, Usman Shinwari, Seekkuge Prasanna, Shaheen Afridi are more experienced to play like a team.

Lahore Qalandars has 51% chances to win the match and Multan Sultans has 49% chances to win today.

Overall, both the teams are strong in papers. Today, they will have challenging combat in the ground to show their real talent. The viewers will witness who is more balanced in the ground.

Match Results:

Multan Sultans has shown a brilliant performance and won the match by 5 wickets.

Match Updates:

Multan Sultans won the match by 5 wickets and defeated Lahore Qalandars in only 16.1 overs.