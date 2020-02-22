PSL 2020 has taken an interesting turn. People are taken aback by the unexpected performance of all the teams in PSL season 5, 2020. Islamabad United is going to play against Multan Sultans in the 5th match of PSL 5, 2020. Both the teams have taken a surprising start. Islamabad United is a very strong team and people were expecting excellent performance from it. But it lost the first match and disappointed its viewers. On the contrary, Multan Sultans is a new team that’s playing the second season. People were not expecting a good performance from this team and it demonstrated a stunning performance against Lahore Qalandars in the last match. Multan Sultans won the match against Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets.
Islamabad United Team Overview
Islamabad United depends on Dawid Malan for batting. Colin Munro couldn’t impress the viewers in previous matches. He is destructive, but he couldn’t perform well in the previous match. In the same way, the all-rounder like Hussain Talat, Luke Ronci, Colin Ingram and others couldn’t play with confidence. The team didn’t show a well-balanced game. In the bowling line, Mohammad Musa was the only bowler who could perform well. Akif Javed and Faheem Ashraf disappointed the audience.
If the team overviews its faults, it can win the game today. It’s a well-balanced team and has mighty players from local and international levels. If it plays as a team, it can again hope for success.
Islamabad United Team Squad
|Categories
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|All Rounders
|Platinum
|Dale Steyn(SA)
|Shadab Khan
|Colin Ingram (SA)
|Diamond
|Colin Munro (NZ)
|Asif Ali
|Faheem Ashraf
|Gold
|Philip Salt, Luke Ronchi
|Rumman Raees
|Hussain Talat
|Silver
|Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar
|Musa Khan
|Ammad Butt
|Emerging
|Akif Javed
|Ahmed Safi Abdullah
|Supplementary
|Rassie van der Dussen (SA)
|Saif Badar
Multan Sultans Team Overview
Multan Sultans has shown an excellent performance in the last match against Lahore Qalandars. It has proved that it’s not an easy opponent. On 22 February 2020, it’s going to play against Islamabad United. After observing the performance of both the teams we can say Multan Sultans is not only strong in papers, but also in the field.
In the last match, the target before Multan Sultans wasn’t very hard to achieve. That’s why; Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Shahid Afridi, and James Vince played a smooth inning. So, we can say that it has a decent mixture of bowlers and batsmen. The brilliant start shows that the team is in the best form.
Multan Sultans Team Squad
|Categories
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|All Rounders
|Platinum
|Rilee Russouw
|Bilawal Bhatti
|Ravi Bopara
|Diamond
|James Vince, Khushdil Shah
|Ravi Bopara, Muhammad Ilyas
|Moeen Ali
|Gold
|Shan Masood
|Ali Shafique
|Shahid Afridi
|Silver
|Zeeshan Ashraf
|Usman Qadir, Mohammad Irfan
|Fabian Allen, Usman Qadir
|Emerging
|Rohail Nazir
|Imran Tahir
|Wayne Madsen
|Supplementary
|Junaid Khan, Sohail Tanvir
Local TV Channels Live Streaming PSL 2020
|TV Channels
|Live Streaming Links
|YouTube
|Cricket Gateway
|Mjunoon
Mobile Apps Live Streaming PSL 2020
|TV Channels
|Live Streaming Links
|Mjunoon
|Tapmad
International TV Channels Live Streaming PSL 2020
|TV Channels
|Live Streaming Links
|Cricket Gateway (MENA)
|Willow TV
Pitch Condition & Weather
The combat between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will take place in Qaddafi Stadium. The weather will remain dry. So, it’s a great day for the match. The pitch is a bit slow because of the dew.
Who Will Win?
Multan Sultans has taken a brilliant start in PSL 5, 2020. It has the advantage of being familiar with weather conditions and pitch. Islamabad United couldn’t impress the audience with the performance and had a poor strategy in the previous game. So, the previous performance of both the teams shows that Multan Sultans will win the game. However, we can’t take Islamabad United easy.
Islamabad United has 51% and Multan Sultans has a 49% chance to win the game today.
Match Results:
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets and defeated Multan Sultans in 16.4 overs.
Match Updates:
Latest Updates: [07:19 PM]
Multan Sultans: 20/0
Overs: 4
Batsmen:
Shan Masood
James Vince
Bowlers:
Akif Javed
Latest Updates: [07:46 PM]
Multan Sultans: 70/3
Overs: 9.3
Batsmen:
Zeeshan Ashraf
James Vince
Bowlers:
Amad Butt
Latest Updates: [08:14 PM]
Multan Sultans: 104/4
Overs: 14.1
Batsmen:
Zeeshan Ashraf
Khushdil Shah
Bowlers:
Hussain Talat
Latest Updates: [08:40 PM]
Multan Sultans: 153/6
Overs: 19
Batsmen:
Zeeshan Ashraf
Sohail Tanvir
Bowlers:
Mohammad Musa
Latest Updates: [09:15 PM]
Multan Sultans: 168/8
Islamabad United: 26/0
Overs: 2
Batsmen:
Luke Ronchi
Colin Munro
Bowlers:
Sohail Tanvir
Imran Tahir
Latest Updates: [10:13 PM]
Multan Sultans: 168/8
Islamabad United: 163/2
Overs: 2
Batsmen:
David Malan
Colin Ingram
Bowlers:
Mohammad Imran
Mohammad Ilyas
Latest Updates: [10:23 PM]
Multan Sultans: 168/8
Islamabad United: 168/2
Overs: 16.4