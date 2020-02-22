PSL 2020 has taken an interesting turn. People are taken aback by the unexpected performance of all the teams in PSL season 5, 2020. Islamabad United is going to play against Multan Sultans in the 5th match of PSL 5, 2020. Both the teams have taken a surprising start. Islamabad United is a very strong team and people were expecting excellent performance from it. But it lost the first match and disappointed its viewers. On the contrary, Multan Sultans is a new team that’s playing the second season. People were not expecting a good performance from this team and it demonstrated a stunning performance against Lahore Qalandars in the last match. Multan Sultans won the match against Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets.

Islamabad United Team Overview

Islamabad United depends on Dawid Malan for batting. Colin Munro couldn’t impress the viewers in previous matches. He is destructive, but he couldn’t perform well in the previous match. In the same way, the all-rounder like Hussain Talat, Luke Ronci, Colin Ingram and others couldn’t play with confidence. The team didn’t show a well-balanced game. In the bowling line, Mohammad Musa was the only bowler who could perform well. Akif Javed and Faheem Ashraf disappointed the audience.

If the team overviews its faults, it can win the game today. It’s a well-balanced team and has mighty players from local and international levels. If it plays as a team, it can again hope for success.

Islamabad United Team Squad

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Dale Steyn(SA) Shadab Khan Colin Ingram (SA) Diamond Colin Munro (NZ) Asif Ali Faheem Ashraf Gold Philip Salt, Luke Ronchi Rumman Raees Hussain Talat Silver Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar Musa Khan Ammad Butt Emerging Akif Javed Ahmed Safi Abdullah Supplementary Rassie van der Dussen (SA) Saif Badar

Multan Sultans Team Overview

Multan Sultans has shown an excellent performance in the last match against Lahore Qalandars. It has proved that it’s not an easy opponent. On 22 February 2020, it’s going to play against Islamabad United. After observing the performance of both the teams we can say Multan Sultans is not only strong in papers, but also in the field.

In the last match, the target before Multan Sultans wasn’t very hard to achieve. That’s why; Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Shahid Afridi, and James Vince played a smooth inning. So, we can say that it has a decent mixture of bowlers and batsmen. The brilliant start shows that the team is in the best form.

Multan Sultans Team Squad

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Rilee Russouw Bilawal Bhatti Ravi Bopara Diamond James Vince, Khushdil Shah Ravi Bopara, Muhammad Ilyas Moeen Ali Gold Shan Masood Ali Shafique Shahid Afridi Silver Zeeshan Ashraf Usman Qadir, Mohammad Irfan Fabian Allen, Usman Qadir Emerging Rohail Nazir Imran Tahir Wayne Madsen Supplementary Junaid Khan, Sohail Tanvir

Pitch Condition & Weather

The combat between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will take place in Qaddafi Stadium. The weather will remain dry. So, it’s a great day for the match. The pitch is a bit slow because of the dew.

Who Will Win?

Multan Sultans has taken a brilliant start in PSL 5, 2020. It has the advantage of being familiar with weather conditions and pitch. Islamabad United couldn’t impress the audience with the performance and had a poor strategy in the previous game. So, the previous performance of both the teams shows that Multan Sultans will win the game. However, we can’t take Islamabad United easy.

Islamabad United has 51% and Multan Sultans has a 49% chance to win the game today.

Match Results:

Islamabad United won by 8 wickets and defeated Multan Sultans in 16.4 overs.

Match Updates:

Latest Updates: [07:19 PM]

Multan Sultans: 20/0

Overs: 4

Batsmen:

Shan Masood

James Vince

Bowlers:

Akif Javed

Latest Updates: [07:46 PM]

Multan Sultans: 70/3

Overs: 9.3

Batsmen:

Zeeshan Ashraf

James Vince

Bowlers:

Amad Butt

Latest Updates: [08:14 PM]

Multan Sultans: 104/4

Overs: 14.1

Batsmen:

Zeeshan Ashraf

Khushdil Shah

Bowlers:

Hussain Talat

Latest Updates: [08:40 PM]

Multan Sultans: 153/6

Overs: 19

Batsmen:

Zeeshan Ashraf

Sohail Tanvir

Bowlers:

Mohammad Musa

Latest Updates: [09:15 PM]

Multan Sultans: 168/8

Islamabad United: 26/0

Overs: 2

Batsmen:

Luke Ronchi

Colin Munro

Bowlers:

Sohail Tanvir

Imran Tahir

Latest Updates: [10:13 PM]

Multan Sultans: 168/8

Islamabad United: 163/2

Overs: 2

Batsmen:

David Malan

Colin Ingram

Bowlers:

Mohammad Imran

Mohammad Ilyas

Latest Updates: [10:23 PM]

Multan Sultans: 168/8

Islamabad United: 168/2

Overs: 16.4