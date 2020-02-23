Pakistan Super League’s first phase is going on steadily. The viewers are experiencing some unexpected games in the 5th season of PSL 2020. Today, the viewers will witness very interesting combat between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at 2 PM. The match will be played at National Stadium Karachi. It’s like a treat for the fans of both the teams to witness a big game between their favorite teams.

Karachi Kings Team Overview

Karachi Kings has taken a stunning start in season 5, PSL 2020. The opening match of the team was against Peshawar Zalmi and it won by 10 runs. The batting line performed surprisingly well. Particularly, the performance of Babar Azam was brilliant. He scored 78 runs at 58 balls. Imad Wasim also showed a superb performance and he scored 50 runs. Cameron Delport and Sharjeel Khan also played very well. However, the bowling unit couldn’t deliver the best performance. Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, and Mohammad Amir tried their best, but they couldn’t impress the viewers.

Today, Karachi Kings will play its second match and this time it will face a stronger opponent Quetta Gladiators. Karachi Kings has a well-balanced team. The batting and bowling lines are equally strong. It only needs to adopt a different strategy for the bowling line to win the match against Quetta Gladiators. Mohammad Amir and other bowlers can show their charm in this game.

Karachi Kings Team Squad

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Babar Azam, Alex Hales Mohammad Amir Diamond Chris Jordan Iftikhar Ahmad Imad Wasim (C) Gold Sharjeel Khan, Amir Yamin Cameron Delport Sikandar Raza Silver Umaid Asif, Dan Lawrence Mohammad Rizwan Ali Khan Usama Mir Emerging Arshad Iqbal Umer Khan Supplementary Liam Plunkett Awais Zia

Quetta Gladiators Team Overview

Quetta Gladiators is going to play its third match in PSL Season 5 2020. It won the opening match against Islamabad United and impressed its fans. But the second match against Peshawar Zalmi was disappointing. They lost the toss and the match as well. The 148 runs in 20 overs were disappointing for fans. Jason Roy did the highest score that was 73 on 57 balls. He scored 6 boundaries and a six to make the audience a bit excited. Sarfraz Ahmed also tried to deliver a good performance and scored 41 runs at 25 balls. But other batsmen didn’t show an up-to-the-mark game.

The bowling unit also disappointed the viewers in the match against Peshawar Zalmi. They couldn’t defend 149 runs in 20 overs. The opponent team achieved the target in only 18.3 overs. Fawad Ahmed picked two wickets, but he leaked 40 runs in 3.3 overs. Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan, and Tymal Mills also demonstrated a below-average game.

Quetta Gladiators Team Squad

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Jason Roy, Sarfraz Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz, Diamond Ben Cutting Ahmed Shezad, Shane Watson, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz Gold Umar Akmal, Mohammad Husnain, Fawad Ahmed Silver Sohail Khan, Ahsan Ali Abdul Nasir Tymal Milss, Naeem Shah Emerging Aarish Khan Azam Khan Supplementary Khurram Manzoor Keemo Paul

Pitch Condition & Weather

The weather will remain dry and there is no chance of rain in Karachi. So, the pitch is good for batsmen. Furthermore, the batting first or chasing the target isn’t going to benefit any team. At this pitch, the teams can try to score up to 200 easily.

Who Will Win?

If we analyze the previous matches of both the teams, we can predict that Karachi Kings will win the match. The match is going to be played in the home ground of KK and it’s an advantage for the team. But the performance of Quetta Gladiators in previous seasons can’t be ignored. It’s a stunning team and can turn the table at the eleventh hour.

For this match, we can predict that Quetta Gladiators will win the game.

Quetta Gladiators has 51% chances to win and Karachi Kings has 49% chances to win today.

Match Results:

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets. It achieved the target in 19 overs.

Match Updates:

