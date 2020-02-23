Pakistan Super League’s first phase is going on steadily. The viewers are experiencing some unexpected games in the 5th season of PSL 2020. Today, the viewers will witness very interesting combat between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at 2 PM. The match will be played at National Stadium Karachi. It’s like a treat for the fans of both the teams to witness a big game between their favorite teams.
Karachi Kings Team Overview
Karachi Kings has taken a stunning start in season 5, PSL 2020. The opening match of the team was against Peshawar Zalmi and it won by 10 runs. The batting line performed surprisingly well. Particularly, the performance of Babar Azam was brilliant. He scored 78 runs at 58 balls. Imad Wasim also showed a superb performance and he scored 50 runs. Cameron Delport and Sharjeel Khan also played very well. However, the bowling unit couldn’t deliver the best performance. Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, and Mohammad Amir tried their best, but they couldn’t impress the viewers.
Today, Karachi Kings will play its second match and this time it will face a stronger opponent Quetta Gladiators. Karachi Kings has a well-balanced team. The batting and bowling lines are equally strong. It only needs to adopt a different strategy for the bowling line to win the match against Quetta Gladiators. Mohammad Amir and other bowlers can show their charm in this game.
Karachi Kings Team Squad
|Categories
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|All Rounders
|Platinum
|Babar Azam, Alex Hales
|Mohammad Amir
|Diamond
|Chris Jordan
|Iftikhar Ahmad
|Imad Wasim (C)
|Gold
|Sharjeel Khan, Amir Yamin
|Cameron Delport
|Sikandar Raza
|Silver
|Umaid Asif, Dan Lawrence
|Mohammad Rizwan Ali Khan
|Usama Mir
|Emerging
|Arshad Iqbal
|Umer Khan
|Supplementary
|Liam Plunkett
|Awais Zia
Quetta Gladiators Team Overview
Quetta Gladiators is going to play its third match in PSL Season 5 2020. It won the opening match against Islamabad United and impressed its fans. But the second match against Peshawar Zalmi was disappointing. They lost the toss and the match as well. The 148 runs in 20 overs were disappointing for fans. Jason Roy did the highest score that was 73 on 57 balls. He scored 6 boundaries and a six to make the audience a bit excited. Sarfraz Ahmed also tried to deliver a good performance and scored 41 runs at 25 balls. But other batsmen didn’t show an up-to-the-mark game.
The bowling unit also disappointed the viewers in the match against Peshawar Zalmi. They couldn’t defend 149 runs in 20 overs. The opponent team achieved the target in only 18.3 overs. Fawad Ahmed picked two wickets, but he leaked 40 runs in 3.3 overs. Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan, and Tymal Mills also demonstrated a below-average game.
Quetta Gladiators Team Squad
|Categories
|Batsmen
|Bowlers
|All Rounders
|Platinum
|Jason Roy, Sarfraz Ahmed
|Mohammad Nawaz,
|Diamond
|Ben Cutting
|Ahmed Shezad,
|Shane Watson, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz
|Gold
|Umar Akmal, Mohammad Husnain,
|Fawad Ahmed
|Silver
|Sohail Khan, Ahsan Ali
|Abdul Nasir
|Tymal Milss, Naeem Shah
|Emerging
|Aarish Khan
|Azam Khan
|Supplementary
|Khurram Manzoor
|Keemo Paul
Local TV Channels Live Streaming PSL 2020
|TV Channels
|Live Streaming Links
|YouTube
|Cricket Gateway
|Mjunoon
Mobile Apps Live Streaming PSL 2020
|TV Channels
|Live Streaming Links
|Mjunoon
|Tapmad
International TV Channels Live Streaming PSL 2020
|TV Channels
|Live Streaming Links
|Cricket Gateway (MENA)
|Willow TV
Pitch Condition & Weather
The weather will remain dry and there is no chance of rain in Karachi. So, the pitch is good for batsmen. Furthermore, the batting first or chasing the target isn’t going to benefit any team. At this pitch, the teams can try to score up to 200 easily.
Who Will Win?
If we analyze the previous matches of both the teams, we can predict that Karachi Kings will win the match. The match is going to be played in the home ground of KK and it’s an advantage for the team. But the performance of Quetta Gladiators in previous seasons can’t be ignored. It’s a stunning team and can turn the table at the eleventh hour.
For this match, we can predict that Quetta Gladiators will win the game.
Quetta Gladiators has 51% chances to win and Karachi Kings has 49% chances to win today.
Match Results:
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets. It achieved the target in 19 overs.
Match Updates:
Latest Updates: [02:15 PM]
Karachi Kings: 26/0
Overs: 3
Batsmen:
Babar Azam
Sharjeel Khan
Bowlers:
Naseem Shah
Tymal Mills
Latest Updates: [02:50 PM]
Karachi Kings: 54/2
Overs: 8.2
Batsmen:
Alex Hales
Cameron Delport
Bowlers:
Anwar Ali
Mohammad Nawaz
Latest Updates: [03:22 PM]
Karachi Kings: 96/5
Overs: 13.4
Batsmen:
Iftikhar Ahmed
Imad Wasim
Bowlers:
Sohail Khan
Naseem Shah
Latest Updates: [03:49 PM]
Karachi Kings: 130/6
Overs: 18.3
Batsmen:
Chris Jordan
Imad Wasim
Bowlers:
Tymal Mills
Naseem Shah
Latest Updates: [03:55 PM]
Karachi Kings: 156/9
Overs: 20
Latest Updates: [04:30 PM]
Karachi Kings: 156/9
Quetta Gladiators: 28/0
Overs: 4
Batsmen:
Jason Roy
Shane Watson
Bowlers:
Imad Wasim
Mohammad Amir
Latest Updates: [05:01 PM]
Karachi Kings: 156/9
Quetta Gladiators: 58/3
Overs: 9
Batsmen:
Sarfraz Ahmed
Azam Khan
Bowlers:
Imad Wasim
Arshad Iqbal
Latest Updates: [05:51 PM]
Karachi Kings: 156/9
Quetta Gladiators: 142/4
Overs: 17.4
Batsmen:
Sarfraz Ahmed
Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers:
Mohammad Amir
Arshad Iqbal
Latest Updates: [06:02 PM]
Karachi Kings: 156/9
Quetta Gladiators: 156/5
Overs: 19
Batsmen:
Sarfraz Ahmed
Anwar Ali
Bowlers:
Mohammad Amir
Arshad Iqbal