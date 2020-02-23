The viewers in Pakistan are enjoying the 5th season of Pakistan Super League 2020. It started on 20th February and on Sunday 23 February 2020 we will experience the 6th match of the series at 7 PM. The match will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Islamabad United Team Overview

Islamabad United has played two matches so far and has shown brilliant performance. The team is well-balanced in batting and bowling lines. In the previous game against Gladiators, Dawid Malan and Luke Ronchi were in full form. They scored 99 and 97 respectively. Luke Ronchi also scored 45 against 74 balls. Munro also showed a well-balanced game and scored a fifty.

The bowling line was also stunning. The viewers were happy at the stunning performance of Mohammad Musa. He picked 4 wickets at a run rate of 6.75. Imad Butt, Ashraf, and Javed also demonstrated good games. Only Shadab khan’s performance remained imbalanced who couldn’t get a wicket. Overall, Islamabad United played an excellent game.

Islamabad United Team Squad

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Dale Steyn(SA) Shadab Khan Colin Ingram (SA) Diamond Colin Munro (NZ) Asif Ali Faheem Ashraf Gold Philip Salt, Luke Ronchi Rumman Raees Hussain Talat Silver Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar Musa Khan Ammad Butt Emerging Akif Javed Ahmed Safi Abdullah Supplementary Rassie van der Dussen (SA) Saif Badar

Lahore Qalandars Team Overview

Lahore Qalandars came to the ground with razzle-dazzle, but couldn’t show brilliant performance in the previous match against Multan Sultans. It’s a disappointing fact for its fans that the team lost the match against Multan Sultans that was a newer team in the PSL series. The batsmen of the team couldn’t show their charm. Chris Lynn and Fakhar Zaman couldn’t impress the fans. They did well and scored 59 runs in the first five overs. Sohail Akhtar also scored 34, but couldn’t save the team from defeat.

Similarly, the bowling line of the team was also imbalanced in the previous game. Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese tried for wickets but in vain. Haris Rauf also failed to deliver a good performance. In short, the fans were expecting some enthusiastic start from Lahore Qalandars this time. But the team was merely strong in the papers. In the ground, it failed to demonstrate the brilliant performance.

Lahore Qalandars Team Squad

Categories Batsmen Bowlers All Rounders Platinum Chris Lynn Sohail Akhtar Mohammad Hafeez Diamond Fakhar Zaman, Dane Vilas (W) Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari David Wiese Gold Lendl Simmons, Ben Dunk (W) Shaheen Afridi Salman Butt, Samit Patel Silver Jaahid Ali Farzan Raja Seekuge Prasanna, Sohail Akhtar Emerging Salman Butt Haris Rauf Supplementary Faizan Khan (W) Dilbar Hussain

Pitch & Weather Condition

The weather will remain dry and favorable for the game. There are no chances of rain today. As compared to the National Stadium Karachi, the pitch at Qaddafi Stadium is a bit slower. So, it’s favorable for bowlers rather than batsmen. Particularly, it will benefit the spinners.

Who Will Win?

If we see the performance of both the teams in previous games, we can say that Islamabad United will win the game today. It’s easy for them due to a stronger batting and bowling lines. However, Lahore is the home ground of Lahore Qalandars. It may demonstrate an unexpected performance this time.

For the match today, Islamabad United is the favorite team. Islamabad United has 51% chances to win and Lahore Qalandars has 49% chances to win today.

Match Result

Once the match will be over, the result will be announced here.

