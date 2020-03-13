TECNO, leading smartphone brand has revealed the name of its much-awaited phone, Camon 15. The upcoming flagship phone is another valued addition to the most popular TECNO Camon series. In this era of high megapixels, Camon 15 is a delight for its customers to cater to their love for mobile photography.

Much hype has been created on the social media sites by the brand and it is anticipated that Camon 15 will feature a night photography mode which will highly improve the picture quality of images shot in dim light. Besides the night photography feature, Camon 15 is equipped with several innovative specs like a pop-up camera, a huge screen, and spacious memory. However, the price of the newbie has not been disclosed yet.

Mr. Creek Ma, General Manager of the brand shared his views on the arrival of the upcoming phone,

“TECNO feels privileged to provide viable products to its consumers. Our new launch would yet prove to be another surprise for the tech market. We believe in assuring quality service and a wide range of access to our customers and we would keep on contributing in this era of technology”.

TECNO is raising the bar of its quality and services with every passing day. TECNO fans are excited about the new product launch with an exclusive 48-megapixel Quad rear camera. Without a doubt, Camon 15 launch is going to result in great remuneration for the brand.