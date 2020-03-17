Smartphone brand Tecno, is now introducing its Cinematic Smartphone Camon 15 in Pakistan to help you capture moments, seamlessly both day and night. For this they are doing Ultra clear challenge into two parts: Ultra High Clear and Ultra Dark Challenge.

Initially it was Ultra High Clear Challenge done by Saboor Aly, Mariyam Nafeed and Ukhano taking shots from rooftop, high building and mountain with Camon 15 and then maximized it to show how evident and enhanced the picture quality was.

This challenge has highlighted special features enabling the viewer to see excellent quality of 48 megapixels with primary sensors like face detection and HDR.

Furthermore the second part of this challenge was Ultra dark and it was done in dim light by Guddu Shani, Anum Hakeem and Bilal Munir. To show the intensity of darkness it was tested in cave like dense areas, hilly tracks and closed streets at nights.

General Manager Tecno Mobile Pakistan, Creek Ma said: “Tecno is keeping up its legacy of providing high-end quality art to the local audience with convenient prices by following their slogan of think globally and act locally.”

For Tecno it is a huge step towards creating another model of the Camon series by using the right approach of innovation and managing to prove itself the Photography king of all time. Fans are eagerly waiting for its launch and cannot wait to try it out.