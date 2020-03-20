TECNO, a global leading smartphone brand has on-boarded none other than but media Superstar Mehwish Hayat, as it’s first-ever brand ambassador in Pakistan. In a recent video, Mehiwsh has revealed 24th March as the launch date of TECNO’s much-awaited flagship phone, Camon 15. It is expected that Camon 15 will be the first handset Ms. Hayat will be endorsing for TECNO.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, Mehwish Hayat needs no introduction. The leading actress is a true personification of excellence, versatility, and creativity which makes her a perfect brand face for TECNO.

Speaking about TECNO’s first brand ambassador General Manager, Creek Ma said,

“We are delighted to announce Mehwish Hayat as part of our TECNO Family. She is a perfect choice as a TECNO’s brand face, as both she and our brand are known for achieving excellence and breaking boundaries in our respective fields. The partnership with versatile Diva enables TECNO to explore new avenues to reach more customers”

Most popular TECNO Camon series is coming up with new model Camon 15, which is launching in Pakistan on 24th March 2020. The live broadcast of Grand launch event will be perceived at 7 pm on premium channels of Pakistan. Moreover, live streaming of the event will also be broadcasted on other famous channels and top social media platform. Also while watching live telecast, fans can win this amazing phone by sharing their pictures watching the live stream.

Surely, TECNO is becoming very famous smartphone brand in Pakistan, and it’s famous for its innovative specs and features. Everyone is eagerly waiting for upcoming Camon 15, which is rumored to have secs like 48MP Rear Quad Camera, a 32MP pop-up Selfie Camera, huge screen, and spacious memory.