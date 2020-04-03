A very prestigious smartphone brand TECNO’s #CamonShow challenge is creating buzz all over the media. This amazing Challenge was first introduced by the TECNO’s Brand Ambassador Mehwish Hayat, the challenge has now hit 63.4 million views since the day of launch.

The Tiktokers and TECNO’s fans are eminently enjoying the challenge and are making more acts and duets on the “CamonShow” challenge. Also any participants who perform this act get a chance to win a new phone from Camon series.

Some of the most noticeable Tiktokers are seen performing the challenge such as Minahil Malik, Atiya khan, Khadijah, and the most top trending on the chart are Areeka Heq and Romaisa Khan.

Moreover, it’s observed that the #CamonShow challenge has won many hearts till now also seems to be a big success!