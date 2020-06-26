TECNO Spark 4 Lite now available at Rs. 13,499

TECNO has put an amazing concession on Spark 4 Lite which is one of the popular members of its Spark Series. Now you can get yourself a bigger, broader, and clearer Spark 4 Lite just under Rs. 13,499 which was originally at Rs. 14,499. As much as exciting it sounds the phone holds premium qualities that make this offer even more unique and thrilling.

This mobile has a remarkable display of 6.52 inch Dot Notch screen covering 89.5% screen ratio and its smooth body comes in three different colors like Hillier Purple, Vacation Blue, and Midnight Black. The device is equipped with three flashlights and 8MP rear and front camera. Furthermore, it also has an invisible front flashlight mode and an AL beauty mode to enhance the quality of your pictures.

While talking more about its strong characteristics this device also comes with a long hour power supply of 4000mAh battery and 32+2GB spacious memory for your daily routine work. Moreover, it is outfitted with a face Unlock 2.0 sensor, smart panel, and MT6761 Quad Core 2.0GHz processor for efficient usage. In this fast internet era, the phone also manages to provide a strong 4G Lite internet connection to let you connect all around the world.

As Creek Ma says:

“Spark 4 Lite is a wonderful example of technological advancement under a reasonable budget and after giving a discount on this popular mobile it will surely create some more excitement among its customers who are eagerly looking forwards to buy something worthy.”

TECNO’s consistent research and development has led them to adapt some cost-efficient ways to produce technology which is admired by its consumers in Pakistan. Hence after getting discount both online and at local stores nationwide will surely become a great offer to buy in 2020.