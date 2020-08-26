Lahore Smart City Payment Plan, Features, and Location

After a great success of Capital Smart City Islamabad, Future Development Holding Limited has taken another grandeur initiative. It’s going to launch Lahore Smart City in the city of gardens. It would be the 2nd Smart City in Pakistan and the first Smart City in Lahore. It’s a project by Habib Rafique developers, well-known for introducing leading real estate projects. According to the developers of Smart City Lahore, they have acquired 20,000 kanals near Lahore by-pass. The excitement of buyers and investors shows that it would be another great success like the Capital Smart City Islamabad.

Location of Lahore Smart City

Lahore Smart City is located on a prime location on Lahore Bypass near Kala Shah Kaku. It’s located next to Lahore interchange. You can access the society from GT Road and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. You can also reach the housing society from Lahore Ring Road. So, the prime location of Lahore Smart City has made it a piece of sweet cake for investors.

Recent Update

Lahore Smart City comes with the latest facilities and the world-class luxuries for the residents. It’s a great real estate project to fulfill the residential and investment needs of the people of Lahore. Habib Rafique Pvt Ltd group didn’t announce the exact date of the inauguration of this project. However, the pre-launch prices of the plots, location, and features have been recently disclosed by the management. It’s for both the investors and real-estate developers who are interested in Lahore Smart City.

Plots for Sale

There are two main parts of society: Executive and Overseas block. In both of them, you can book 5 Marla, 10 Marla, and 20 Marla plot.

Lahore Smart City Payment Plan

Lahore Smart City brings an appealing investment solution to your residential problems. It’s affordable and economic as compared to other renowned housing schemes. The property is available in different sizes. Still, the management didn’t reveal the prices. However, you can check below the pre-launch prices to guess the actual prices. Remember, when the official launch of the project takes place, the prices will be increased by 15%. Check the prices below to get an estimation of the real prices of plots.

Lahore Smart City Smart Features

Let’s have a glance at the smart features of this unbeatable housing society. It will let you know why you should invest in this housing project and what you will get while living here.

Uninterrupted Basic Utilities

It brings uninterrupted 24/7 electricity supply, water, and gas supply. You will see no cluttering of the wires and pipes in the society. Every basic facility is provided underground. While living here, you won’t face load-shedding. Thus, the cost of a generator and UPS will be reduced.

Smart Traffic Controlling System

The traffic controlling system is automatic and smart. The organized traffic will not let you late for office, school, and college. You will be always in time at every place. There will be no traffic jams due to the smart traffic controlling system.

CCTV Security Surveillance

The society will have an unbeatable security system. Every corner of the housing project will have the security CCTV cameras to detect any emergency situation. The security wing of the society will comprise of the best and well-trained personnel. So, your life and property are absolutely safe and secure while living here.

Automatic Street Lights

The automatic street lights will brighten the streets in the evening. The smart street lights system will save you from extra toil to switch on the lights by hand.

WiFi Zones

All parts of society will consist of WiFi zones. Now, connect your phone with free WiFi while living here. Keep in touch with your friends and family members by using WiFi everywhere. It won’t let you get disconnected from social networking sites while moving around.

Smart Air Conditioning in Houses/Buildings

No building or house will be without smart air conditioning. All the buildings and houses will have an automatic air conditioning system to keep your place cool and comfortable in the hot summer and misty seasons.

Lahore Smart City Development Plan

This housing scheme comes with a high-level of urbanized development. It brings all world-class luxuries and facilities to the residents. The higher living standard, latest technologies, and world-class infrastructure has made it an unparalleled housing scheme in Pakistan. Let’s have a glance over the development plan of Lahore Smart City.

China Village

It contains a China Village where you will enjoy multiple residential choices, high-class commercial areas, cristal lake, and high-quality food courts.

Financial Square

A financial square is centrally located in the housing scheme. It will contain offices, banks, hotels, restaurants, retail shops, community centers, and other commercial options for the residents. The people will access the financial square within a few minutes by using a wide network of vast roads.

Hill Vista

Hill Vista will bring the best and unique housing opportunities for the residents. It will be an integral part of the Lahore Smart City. The Hill Vista will comprise of a golf club and golf farmhouse where the visitors will enjoy all world-class luxuries. It brings affordable living spaces with education, health, and advanced IT technologies.

Aviation Village

Another commercial hub is known as Aviation village that will consist of hotels, exhibition centers, warehouses, restaurants, and offices. The eco-friendly atmosphere and sustainable infrastructure are its main features.

Lahore Smart City Location Map

All main roads and highways are directly connected to the location of Lahore Smart City, Lahore. It’s located on a prime location where you can approach from any side of Lahore. Check below the location map of Lahore Smart City.