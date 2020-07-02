More fun is here with TECNO TIKTOK Challenge # GiveMe5WithSpark5

A premium smartphone brand TECNO is coming up with an entertaining gesture challenge on TikTok. This #GiveMe5WithSpark5 campaign will be launching within 4 days! Another exciting challenge that will let you spark up your talent and skills and will also give the lucky winner a chance to win all-new Spark 5 Pro.

In this #GiveMe5WithSpark5 promotion, there will be three famous personalities would be seen: A gorgeous Sadia Khan, charming Yashma Gill, and rising talent Hina Altaf. They will be performing a gesture and a dancing act on exhilarating background music that will anticipate with Spark 5 Pro.

Just recently some gestures are publicized by Hina Altaf and Sadia Khan that’s further challenged to the fans to imitate the gestures with their friends. In addition to it, fans are requested to share the pictures to win exciting prizes by TECNO!

The newbie is a descendant of TECNO’s successful Spark series and it seems that this campaign will also turn out to be victorious like TECNO’s all other previous promotions on social media. As mentioned earlier, these three celebrities will be starring in video and fans will do a duet on TIKTOK with them. Ultimately, in the end, only those who will be able to ace the performance will win this exciting contest. The winner of this challenge will be rewarded with the new Spark 5 Pro.

While highlighting some of its features, Spark 5 Pro has a majestic 6.6-inch Dot-in Display and is outfit with spectacular FIVE cameras that will help you capture your favorite shots from different angles. Furthermore, the mobile is powered by a strong 5000 mAh battery that will provide you energy for a longer run. Also, it comes under an affordable range and is available in both offline and online markets.

Hence, sharpen up your acting skills as TECNO is soon bringing a challenge that will let you end your dull routine by a fun activity with your very own favorite celebrities. For more information, keep visiting TECNO’s official Facebook page and try out your luck with your best performance skills.