Lahore: With a claim “Leap to next-gen” Realme has proudly launched its long-awaited product Realme 7 Pro in Pakistan on 02 November 2020. The groundbreaking ceremony took place at Royal Palm Country Club, Lahore. Imran Abbas, Alizey Shah, Nimra Khan, and Anumta Qureshi attended this event to add more charm to the evening.

Top tech industry representatives and media brands were also invited to the ceremony. It was a splendid event and the participants responded warmly to all the newly launched products. The manufacturer launched Realme 7 Pro and a galaxy of exciting products for users. The following are the products Realme launched at this ceremony.

Realme C15

If you are looking for a stunning Smartphone at an affordable price, Realme C15 is undoubtedly for you. Quad camera, 6000mAh mega battery, and 18W fast charge technology make it an unparalleled device at such a lower price. The standby time of this long-lasting battery is around 57 days. Even at a critical low-battery point, you get another full day of streaming. Amazing “Super Power Saving Mode” brings even more battery for users. At 5% power, you get 107 minutes for WhatsApp and your phone lives up to 2.9 days. At the critically low-level battery, the power-saving mode is automatically turned on. 6.5” full screen gives you a panoramic view of videos and images. A powerful Snapdragon 460 processor makes gaming and streaming smoother and faster. You can buy it for only 22,999/- PKR.

Realme n1 Sonic Electronic Toothbrush

Now, Realme presents N1 Sonic Electronic Toothbrush to protect your teeth from bacteria in a better way. It comes with a powerful high-frequency sonic motor that has 20,000 moves per min. The battery lasts for 130 days. The DuPont bristles keep your teeth 99.99% clean from bacteria and plaque. It’s available in only 2,499/- PKR.

Realme Watch S

This watch comes with some astonishing smart features for users. Now, monitor your blood oxygen regularly by wearing S Watch. It brings 16 sport modes track to provide you with sport assistance. Now, track your walk, running, or other exercise modes. Get rid of the monotony of life by using the 100+ Watch Face feature. High-frequency sensors of the watch monitor the blood oxygen level accurately. 1.3” touchscreen comes with auto-brightness feature. Even more, you can monitor the heart rate by using its sensors. Now, keep monitoring your health with S Watch. This amazing Smartwatch is available in only 14,999/- PKR.

Realme Smart Cam

Realme Smart cam comes with 360-degree vision. Due to this technology, you can move the cam freely up, down, right, and left to capture videos and images due to the 360. The cam rotation is noiseless to keep you undisturbed. Now, you can record videos in 1080p for a clearer and detailed view. It supports a 128GB memory card to provide you a full room for all your videos and pictures. Full Color in Low Light feature allows you to capture images even in dim light. The high-quality 940nm infrared illuminator brings true-to-life colors in pictures captured in low light. The motion tracker comes with artificial intelligence to track the moving objects automatically for a clearer image. Even more, the Voice Talkback feature allows you to talk to your loved ones face-to-face. You can buy it for only 6,999/- PKR.

Realme 7 Pro

The main showman in the ceremony was Realme 7 Pro. It remained the center of concern of tech industry representatives and Realme fans all the time. Let me spotlight some innovative features of Realme 7 Pro to let you know what does it bring for users.

65W Flash Charging

The most prominent feature of Realme 7 Pro is a 65W flash charge. 6W SuperDart Charge brings an astonishing charging experience for users. You don’t need to wait for a long time to charge your phone’s 4500mAh battery. It takes only 34 minutes to fully charge the battery. With 3 minutes charging, you can play 3 rounds of PUBG.

Snapdragon 720G

This handset comes with a powerful processor known as Snapdragon 720G. It delivers unparalleled performance by applying the latest 8nm production process. Users love the faster performance and efficiency it delivers them during games. The 2.3GHz Kryo 645 CPU accompanies with powerful Adreno 618 GPU for a smooth gaming experience.

Super AMOLED Display

A panoramic 6.4 inches Super AMOLED display brings a fabulous video watching experience. The life-like colors and super quality image makes your games and videos more enjoyable.

Fingerprint Sensor

Now, your data is secure from unauthorized access due to the fingerprint sensor. It’s a quick responsive on-display sensor that keeps your files and data only a click away from you.

Sony 64MP Quad Camera

Realme brings its users to the boundaries of higher quality photography by introducing a 64MP Quad camera in Realme 7 Pro. It has more versatile features to make your photography sharper and brighter.

Massive Storage Space

Now, you have a big room to keep all your desired photographs, videos, and files. Realme 7 Pro brings 128GB storage space that’s expandable by using a MicroSD card.

Note: A great news for fans of Realme products is the recent collaboration of Realme with Daraz.pk. Now, they can buy Realme 7 Pro from Daraz.pk at a discounted price. The actual price of the product is 54,999/- PKR. During the upcoming event Daraz 11 11, the fans can buy Realme 7 Pro in only 51999/- PKR. Even more, Realme earbuds are absolutely free with the product. Similarly, fans can buy Realme Watch S for only 11,999/- PKR. Other Realme products are also available at discount.

Image Gallery