TECNOPhotoWalk’s Participants Showed Their Talent by capturing the stunning beauty of Islamabad with the lens of Camon 16

Islamabad: TECNO creates innovative ideas for its fans. Currently, a fun-filled activity “TECNOPHOTOWALK took place in Islamabad. The lens of Camon 16 captured the mesmerizing natural scenes of Islamabad. Camon 16 beats all its rivals due to the stunning shots of the camera. It was an interactive photo walk that kept the fans excited all the time and provided them with an opportunity to enjoy the breathtaking landscapes of Islamabad. They required a high-quality lens to capture the utmost beauty of the metropolitan city and the TAVIOS technology of TECNO Camon 16 did its best.

TECNOPHOTOWALK’s first destination was Islamabad. Here, TECNO’s two major points in Islamabad were Saidpur Village and Pir Sohawa. Saidpur Village is covered by the alluring and beautiful Margalla hills, a range of giant mountains to present a gorgeous view of the surrounding. On the contrary, the second spot, Pir Sohawa’s center of attraction is the hub of food spots to inspire the visitors. This event ended as a fabulous treat for the participants at La Montana Restaurant. It’s one of the highest points of a metropolitan city. While tasting the delicious foods, you can enjoy the grandiosity of Islamabad and the giant mountain range surrounding it.

Last, but not least, TECNOPHOTOWALK is an opportunity for enthusiasts to grow their photography skills. TECNO will select a winner for capturing the best shot and he will be presented a special gift. However, the selection of the best photographer will be done once the event #TECNOPHOTOWALK covers all the destinations. Keep visiting the social media platform of TECNO to get the announcement of the best photographer.

The next destination for the TECNOPHOTOWALK event is Karachi, the city of Quaid. So, Karachi-ites! Be ready to show your potential in photography by using your Camon 16. If you have missed the first destination, do join this event in Karachi to show your talent.