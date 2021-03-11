Press Release: FBR issues the clarification on tax exemption from Income of Exported IT Services

After so much misinformation on social media regarding new tax rules for freelancers and exemption withdrawal, finally FBR has issued an official Press release. Also, some irresponsible media portals were claiming payoneer a SCAM, after this PR, everything is crystal clear.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified news circulating on social media about a proposal to withdraw exemption available to income from exports of computer software or IT services or IT enabled services. FBR has clarified that under the current legal dispensation, the exports of computer software, IT Services or IT enabled services is exempt from tax as provided under clause (133) of Part-I of the Second Schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. This exemption is subject to condition that 80% of the export earnings are remitted to Pakistan through normal banking channel. However, the persons claiming exemptions are subject to minimum tax on their turnover.

There is proposal to widen the scope of tax concessions available to income from the export of software, IT services and IT enabled services. For this purpose, the exemption is being shifted to tax credit regime. It has been proposed that such income may be provided hundred percent tax credit against tax liability including minimum tax liability on their turnover. The proposal enhances the scope of concession to the IT sector contrary to the news circulating in social media.

ایکسپورٹ شدہ آئی ٹی سروسز سے حاصل ہونے والی آمدنی پر ٹیکس چھوٹ کے خاتمے کی خبریں بے بنیاد ہیں: ایف بی آر

فیڈرل بورڈ آف ریونیونے سوشل میڈیا پر کمپوٹر سافٹ ویئر ،آئی ٹی سروسز یا اس سے متعلقہ خدمات کی برآمدات سے حاصل ہونے والی آمدنی پر ٹیکس چھوٹ کی واپسی سے متعلقہ گردش کرنے والی خبروں کی وضاحت جاری کی ہے۔ایف بی آر نے اپنی وضاحت میں کہا ہے کہ موجودہ قوانین اور انکم ٹیکس آرڈیننس2001کے سیکنڈ شیڈول پارٹ ون کی شق [133] کے تحت کمپیوٹر سافٹ ویئر،آئی ٹی سروسز اور اس سے متعلقہ برآمد کی جانے والی خدمات کوٹیکس سے استثنی حاصل ہے۔تاہم یہ چھوٹ اس صورت میں مشروط ہے جب برآمد شدہ آمدنی کا 80فیصد حصہ بینکوں کے ذریعے پاکستان کو وایس بھیجا گیا ہو۔تاہم اس چھوٹ کا دعوی کرنے والے افراد اپنے ٹرن اوور پرکم سے کم ٹیکس سے مشروط ہیں۔

یہ امر بھی قابل ذکر ہے کہ سافٹ ویئر،آئی ٹی اور اس سے متعلقہ سروسز کی برآمدات سے حاصل ہونے والی آمدنی پر ٹیکس کی مراعات کے دائرہ کار کو وسیع کرنے کی تجویز زیر غور ہے۔اس مقصد کیلئے چھوٹ کو ٹیکس کریڈٹ کے نظام میں منتقل کیا جا رہا ہے۔یہ تجویز کیا گیا ہے کہ اس طرح کی آمدنی کو ٹیکس واجبات بشمول ٹرن اوور پرکم سے کم ٹیکس واجبات کے مقابل سوفیصد ٹیکس کریڈٹ دیا جائے۔یہ تجویز سوشل میڈیا پر گردش کرنے والی خبروں کے برعکس آئی ٹی کے میدان میں دی جانے والی رعایت اور مراعات کے دائرہ کار میں وسعت کا پیش خیمہ ثابت ہو گی۔