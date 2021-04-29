Youth icon Minal Khan Announces a new Gaming King Spark 7 Pro by TECNO

TECNO, the giant smartphone brand is immensely popular among users around the globe for introducing high-quality smartphones at affordable prices. It is also famous for launching unique campaigns for users. Currently, it has launched a campaign known as “Spark Girl.” TECNO has posted it on social media posts. The Youth Icon Minal Khan has considered the “Spark Girl” as the ambassador of Spark 7 Pro.

Spark Girl is an innovative campaign that brings an elegant experience for users. The teaser poster of the “Spark Girl” has created a new excitement among TECNO users. The dynamic personality of Minal Khan has given a rise to the excitement of users. The mesmerizing Minal Khan will be proved highly influential for TECNO fans. Her glamour will inspire the users to follow the TECNO Spark series.

Exciting news for TECNO fans is that TECNO Spark 7 Pro is coming to the market very soon. The company hasn’t revealed the specs of this unparalleled device. However, the users have shown great interest to grab it on the anticipated features including MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 48-megapixel camera, 90Hz refresh rate, and the title “Gaming King.”

The excited fans have shown their eagerness for these announcements.

TECNO’s Spark series is known for its high credibility. If the above-given specs are true for Spark 7 Pro, it will be an unparalleled device. At such an affordable price, the Spark series is a blessing in disguise for users who love quality and high-tech devices. If you want to know more about Spark 7 Pro, keep visiting TECNO’s social medial page.