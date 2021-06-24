Pakistan

Pakistan to be a Polio-free Country in 2022, PM Pakistan, Imran Khan

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan showed hope that by 2022, Pakistan will become a polio-free country.

Shakila Nasreen Last Updated: June 24, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Polio eradication

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan showed satisfaction over the progress on eradicating Polio from Pakistan. He stated, “InshaAllah we will eradicate polio completely in the coming year.”

He further added that on comparing the current year’s facts with the previous year’s figures, a substantial decrease has been noticed in polio cases. Last year, 56 polio cases were reported and this year only 1 case is registered. The comparison of figures shows that soon no case of polio will be reported. He expressed hope that next year, Pakistan will be declared a polio-free country.

The Prime Minister’s message on Twitter states that last night, he called Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and showed his gratitude for him for warm support to Pakistan to eradicate this crippling disease from Pakistan. He appreciated the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for uplifting the socio-economic life in various backward countries around the globe.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan also discussed with him whether he could build a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan.  It will be a great initiative to boost Pakistani talent in IT. While appreciating the IT potential of Pakistanis, he invited Bill Gates to set up Microsoft’s footprint in Pakistan. It will be a great opportunity for Pakistanis to show their potential in the Information Technology sector.

