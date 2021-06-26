Business

CNG Association Demands the Federal Government Remove the Increased Sales Tax on Gas

CNG association demanded the government to relief this industry to make it survived. Otherwise, it will decay soon.

Photo of Shakila Nasreen Shakila Nasreen Send an email Last Updated: June 26, 2021
0 1 minute read
CNG association requests government to remove the sales tax on gas

KARACHI: The Association of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) demanded the federal government waive off the general sales tax applied on natural gas.

The chairman of the CNG association, Ghayas Paracha requested the federal government to remove the increased general sales tax. Currently, in the budget for 2021 – 22, the federal government announced a hike in the sales tax for CNG. The association of CNG protested against this hike in the sales tax rate that was going to be imposed from July 1. The chairman of the association stated that the government is providing relief to the large industries in the federal budget for 2021 – 22. He further added that the government should provide relief to the CNG industry to keep it alive. If the government doesn’t provide relief to this industry, the association will call a strike on July 1 as a protest. It will be followed countrywide.

He was of the opinion that the government should issue licenses to the private firms to import gas otherwise, this industry will decay soon. That’s why; he was requesting the government to waive off the increased sales tax on gas. He requested the government that if it can provide relief to the large industries, it should consider the CNG industry too.

Photo of Shakila Nasreen Shakila Nasreen Send an email Last Updated: June 26, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of Shakila Nasreen

Shakila Nasreen

Exploring the technology and fetching unique info for all of you is not my hobby but passion. This passion drove me to news reporting field. It's my hobby to timely report latest news all over the Pakistan. Email: shakila@www.thepost.com.pk

Related Articles

Gold prices are rising continuously

Gold Rate Touches to Rs 80,500 per Tola in Pakistan

June 3, 2021
US Dollar Hikes to rs 161.50

US Dollar Hits Rs 161.50 in Interbank Market in Pakistan

June 3, 2021
US Dollar Rising Up

US Dollar Pummels up Pakistani Rupee and Touches Rs 157.50 in Open Market

June 3, 2021
petrol price increased from 1st June

Petrol Price Increased by Rs 4.26 Before Eid, New Price is Rs 112.68

June 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you