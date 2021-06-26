CNG Association Demands the Federal Government Remove the Increased Sales Tax on Gas

KARACHI: The Association of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) demanded the federal government waive off the general sales tax applied on natural gas.

The chairman of the CNG association, Ghayas Paracha requested the federal government to remove the increased general sales tax. Currently, in the budget for 2021 – 22, the federal government announced a hike in the sales tax for CNG. The association of CNG protested against this hike in the sales tax rate that was going to be imposed from July 1. The chairman of the association stated that the government is providing relief to the large industries in the federal budget for 2021 – 22. He further added that the government should provide relief to the CNG industry to keep it alive. If the government doesn’t provide relief to this industry, the association will call a strike on July 1 as a protest. It will be followed countrywide.

He was of the opinion that the government should issue licenses to the private firms to import gas otherwise, this industry will decay soon. That’s why; he was requesting the government to waive off the increased sales tax on gas. He requested the government that if it can provide relief to the large industries, it should consider the CNG industry too.