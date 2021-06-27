HealthNews

Pakistan Health Authorities Refuses to Test pcCOVID-19 vaccine trials on Pakistan

According to the NBC officials, no local or international pharmaceutical company can use Pakistanis as guinea pigs.

Photo of Shakila Nasreen Shakila Nasreen Send an email Last Updated: June 27, 2021
0 1 minute read
NBC refused placebo-controlled vaccines trial on Pakistanis

KARACHI: The National Bioethics Committee of Pakistan (NBC) has refused to allow the placebo-controlled COVID-19 vaccine for Pakistani people. The committee argued that Pakistani citizens are not guinea pigs to be treated for clinical trials. Pakistan Health Authorities argued that the committee can’t allow using the nation as guinea pigs.

According to the information, multiple pharmaceutical companies sent applications that they want to conduct a trial test for placebo-controlled mRNA and COVID-19 vaccines on Pakistani people. The representative of the National Bioethics Committee Pakistan stated that it is ethically wrong to inject a placebo when six types of vaccines have been used on people.  According to the experts, Placebo-controlled trials are basically used to test the efficiency of new drugs. It is not very harmful. However, the real-time side effects can’t be predicted before the trial. The experts stated further that a placebo is not recommended for physiological effects. It’s used for patient’s psychological benefits.

That’s why; it is unethical and unwise to inject placebos to different people when six different vaccines are used in Pakistan. It is ethically wrong and the NBC can’t allow for this immoral action. The NBC official mentions the names of all multinational and local pharmaceutical companies willing for this experiment and condemns their request.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences Lahore, Prof Javed Akram stated that the NBC did not approve the experimental trial of Placebo-controlled COVID-19 vaccines for Pakistan.

Photo of Shakila Nasreen Shakila Nasreen Send an email Last Updated: June 27, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of Shakila Nasreen

Shakila Nasreen

Exploring the technology and fetching unique info for all of you is not my hobby but passion. This passion drove me to news reporting field. It's my hobby to timely report latest news all over the Pakistan. Email: shakila@www.thepost.com.pk

Related Articles

Buyer’s Review of Park View City Lahore – Read before you Invest

2 weeks ago

Press Release: FBR issues the clarification on tax exemption from Income of Exported IT Services

March 11, 2021
Shab-e-Miraj Dua and Nawafil

Shab-e-Miraj Quotes, SMS, Dua, Nawafil and Status 2021

March 11, 2021
Ramadan-ul-Kareem

Ramadan Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Gif Images & WhatsApp Status

March 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you