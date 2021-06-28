Sindh High Court Puts Ban on TikTok

Entertainment

TikTok is again banned in Pakistan because of sharing immoral videos and obscene content.

KARACHI: Sindh high court has ordered to ban the famous social app TikTok. According to the news, the high court has ordered Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to block the video-sharing app TikTok immediately.

A petition was filed against the app and it argued that people upload immoral content on the app. The Sindh High Court ordered the authorities to put a ban on the app and it should be continued until or unless the authorities devise a system that could filter the immoral material from the app. According to the authorities, people upload lots of indecent material that does not fulfill our ethics.

PTA explained in the high court that 9.8 million videos have been removed from the app. Moreover, PTA has blocked more than 720,000 accounts that were uploading obscene or immoral content.

The court bench was headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid on Friday. While sharing details with Peshawar High Court, PTA stated that after PTA’s action against immoral videos, TikTok has appointed a person who will see the matters according to the social norms of Pakistan.

PTA’s official further stated that during the removal of immoral videos, several countries tried to interrupt the process. The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court ordered the concerning authorities to continue the action of removing immoral content from TikTok.

