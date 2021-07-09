IMF and Pakistan have the same goals: Declares SBP Governor Reza Baqir

WASHINGTON DC: The governor of the State Bank of Pakistan stated that after a few talk sessions with IMF, Pakistan has aligned its goals with IMF, and now, there is no ambiguity.

He was addressing at the inauguration ceremony of the Roshan Digital Initiative at Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC. While talking with the media, he further states that Pakistan is striving its best to get out of the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force.

Reza Baqir stated that the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill, 2021 is not an unnecessary act. It will change the powers of the central bank of the country. He declares that no country can make progress if its central bank is not independent. The changes will strengthen the autonomy of the central bank to achieve better goals such as employment, inflation, and growth. He stated that this bill is to flourish the economy of Pakistan and will benefit our country a lot. While talking to the media regarding Roshan Digital Account, he says that it will help Pakistanis to remove the economic slump. Currently, 180,000 Pakistanis have opened accounts and around 1000 Pakistanis are opening new accounts in it on a daily basis. It shows the popularity of this scheme. Baqir said that Pakistan and IMF have the same goals. Pakistan wants to expand the tax net to improve the ratio of tax-GDP.