Business

IMF and Pakistan have the same goals: Declares SBP Governor Reza Baqir

The Governor of State Bank of Pakistan says that Pakistan wants to raise the ratio of tax-GDP for a stronger economy.

Photo of Shakila Nasreen Shakila Nasreen Send an email Last Updated: July 9, 2021
0 1 minute read
Raza Baqir's interview to the media

WASHINGTON DC: The governor of the State Bank of Pakistan stated that after a few talk sessions with IMF, Pakistan has aligned its goals with IMF, and now, there is no ambiguity.

He was addressing at the inauguration ceremony of the Roshan Digital Initiative at Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC. While talking with the media, he further states that Pakistan is striving its best to get out of the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force.

Reza Baqir stated that the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill, 2021 is not an unnecessary act. It will change the powers of the central bank of the country. He declares that no country can make progress if its central bank is not independent. The changes will strengthen the autonomy of the central bank to achieve better goals such as employment, inflation, and growth. He stated that this bill is to flourish the economy of Pakistan and will benefit our country a lot. While talking to the media regarding Roshan Digital Account, he says that it will help Pakistanis to remove the economic slump. Currently, 180,000 Pakistanis have opened accounts and around 1000 Pakistanis are opening new accounts in it on a daily basis. It shows the popularity of this scheme. Baqir said that Pakistan and IMF have the same goals. Pakistan wants to expand the tax net to improve the ratio of tax-GDP.

Photo of Shakila Nasreen Shakila Nasreen Send an email Last Updated: July 9, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of Shakila Nasreen

Shakila Nasreen

Exploring the technology and fetching unique info for all of you is not my hobby but passion. This passion drove me to news reporting field. It's my hobby to timely report latest news all over the Pakistan. Email: shakila@www.thepost.com.pk

Related Articles

CNG association requests government to remove the sales tax on gas

CNG Association Demands the Federal Government Remove the Increased Sales Tax on Gas

3 weeks ago
Gold prices are rising continuously

Gold Rate Touches to Rs 80,500 per Tola in Pakistan

June 3, 2021
US Dollar Hikes to rs 161.50

US Dollar Hits Rs 161.50 in Interbank Market in Pakistan

June 3, 2021
US Dollar Rising Up

US Dollar Pummels up Pakistani Rupee and Touches Rs 157.50 in Open Market

June 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you