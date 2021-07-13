YouTube launches TikTok’s rival “YouTube Shorts” in Pakistan

After a ban on TikTok in Pakistan, YouTube decided to launch its own short-video sharing app known as YouTube Shorts to facilitate users. It’s an amazing service for users who love creating short videos and want to share them with their friends and family. Alphabet Inc launched YouTube Shorts in the USA in March 2021 to compete with TikTok. However, this service comes with a lot better features and with a more user-friendly interface. It lets you create vertical videos while using your mobile phone. You can edit them by using special effects and soundtracks before sharing.

In September 2020, TikTok was banned in India that was considered the biggest market of this video-sharing platform. YouTube decided to launch YouTube Shorts when TikTok had a ban. Now, the users can create their desired videos in a particular length to share with their friends worldwide. Recently, YouTube Shorts have been launched in Pakistan to facilitate the users from this region as well. On the contrary, TikTok claims that the users would be able to create videos with more length rather than 3 minutes. It may be due to the launch of YouTube Shorts that has probably made the TikTok authorities more insecure. The TikTok users would be able to create more lengthy videos in the coming week.