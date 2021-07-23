PM Imran Khan Promises Kashmiris to Hold a Referendum if They Wish to Constitute an Independent State

Today, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan addressed the Kashmiris in Tarar Khal, AJK, and promised them a referendum where the Kashmiris will decide whether they want to join Pakistan or constitute an independent state for them.

While addressing a rally for election campaign in Tarar Khal, AJK, he proposed a plan to reduce poverty in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. He also dismissed talk of him “wishing to make AJK a new province of Pakistan.” He declared this notion mere a rubbish talk.

However, he further stated that it’s a clear fact that in 1948, the United Nations Security Council passed two resolutions for Kashmiris to let them decide their own fate. According to these resolutions, the people will decide whether they want to be a part of Pakistan or Hindustan. He stated in confidence that Kashmiris will have a referendum and on that day, they will choose to be a part of Pakistan. After this UN-mandated decision, he will hold a second referendum where Kashmiris will choose either to be a part of Pakistan or to constitute an independent state.

He expressed good wishes for the people of Kashmir that a day will come when their struggle for freedom will be over and they will breathe in a free state. He further went on to say that the fight for freedom in Kashmir started around a century ago when the people stood against the Dogra government that remained in power from 1846 to 1947. This fight should be over now.