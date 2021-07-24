PCB, franchises Finalize PSL-7 Schedule for January-February 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board and franchises have finalized the seventh edition of PSL that’s going to be started in January 2022. According to the information from PCB, a virtual meeting was held between PCB and owners of PSL franchises. They decided the entire plan for PSL-7 including the commercial rights and their subsequent sale, etc.

The PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Lahore Qalandar’s Sameen Rana, Karachi Kings’ Salman Iqbal, Multan Sultans’ Haider Azhar, Senior General Manager Operations Usman Wahla, and others attended the meeting. According to the decision, 17 matches will be played in Karachi and Lahore in the PSL-7 series. The PCB and other attendees also discussed the problems they faced during PSL-6 due to the Corona pandemic. Remember, the former PSL series suffered setbacks and the officials postponed the upcoming matches of March due to the COVID-19. Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board planned to organize the remaining matches in the UAE. However, it was not implemented due to the Corona restrictions. This time, all matches will be played in Pakistan. The starting matches and the launch ceremony will be organized in Karachi.

According to the news, the PSL-7 will start in the first week of January 2022 and the teams are in full enthusiasm to show their best potential in the upcoming PSL series. The owners of the PSL teams are also hopeful for the PSL-7.