Mehwish Hayat Reveals her Intention to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan in Future

Famous Big screen and silver screen actor Mehwish Hayat revealed her firm resolution for the seat of Prime Minister of Pakistan. She issues a statement, “If a cricketer can be the Prime Minister of Pakistan, why can’t be an actor?”

She states that during the past few years, her interest in politics developed and she wants to pursue a career in it as she has done in showbiz. She was delivering an interview in the Ek Din Geo Ke Sath program when she expressed these thoughts.

She further says that the Prime Minister of Pakistan is her source of inspiration and if he being a cricketer can serve the country as a Prime Minister, an actor can also do so. He has brought many social reforms and changed the way of thought of people.

When she was asked whether she will join a political party or constitute a new party, she smiled and stated that leave it on the time. Time will better explain the things whether she forms her own political party or enters parliament.

Mehwish Hayat started her career as a child star on the silver screen and earned high repute in it. In 2019, she got Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her stunning performance in the movie Punjab Nahi Jaungi. She dedicated this award to all the girls in Pakistan who have a big dream.