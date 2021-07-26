Sindh Govt. Takes Initiative to Block SIMs and Social Media Accounts of Unvaccinated People

According to the information, the Sindh government has directed the NCOC to block SIM cards and social media accounts of unvaccinated people. At the initial stage, a warning message will be issued to the said people. In the second phase, the government will block the social media accounts of unvaccinated people. Finally, the government will block the outgoing calls service. If the people still neglect the warning, the SIM will be completely blocked.

Following the decision, the Sindh government directed the National Command and Operation Centre to take action against such people who didn’t go through vaccination. The decision was taken in the Provincial Corona Task Force meeting headed by the CM of Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

According to the information, it is requested to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority take some necessary action for the successful vaccination of people who have social media accounts. In the same context, the Sindh government has issued the instructions to the finance minister to stop the salaries of the next month of all government employees who haven’t gone through vaccination should be stopped. Corona vaccination centers are functional in the entire province and people should take the vaccination process seriously for a healthy life.