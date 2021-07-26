HealthNews

Sindh Govt. Takes Initiative to Block SIMs and Social Media Accounts of Unvaccinated People

Sindh Government is in action against the unvaccinated people. A serious action against them will be taken.

Photo of Hammad Rafique Hammad Rafique Follow on Twitter Send an email Last Updated: July 26, 2021
0 1 minute read
unvaccinated people

According to the information, the Sindh government has directed the NCOC to block SIM cards and social media accounts of unvaccinated people. At the initial stage, a warning message will be issued to the said people. In the second phase, the government will block the social media accounts of unvaccinated people. Finally, the government will block the outgoing calls service. If the people still neglect the warning, the SIM will be completely blocked.

Following the decision, the Sindh government directed the National Command and Operation Centre to take action against such people who didn’t go through vaccination. The decision was taken in the Provincial Corona Task Force meeting headed by the CM of Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

According to the information, it is requested to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority take some necessary action for the successful vaccination of people who have social media accounts. In the same context, the Sindh government has issued the instructions to the finance minister to stop the salaries of the next month of all government employees who haven’t gone through vaccination should be stopped. Corona vaccination centers are functional in the entire province and people should take the vaccination process seriously for a healthy life.

Photo of Hammad Rafique Hammad Rafique Follow on Twitter Send an email Last Updated: July 26, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of Hammad Rafique

Hammad Rafique

I'm senior journalist at ThePost newspaper and I've intense intense experience in journalism, by profession I'm a chartered accountant but I've a deep connection with news reporting.

Related Articles

Saudi government's air travel rules

Saudi Arabia Warns Travelers of Red List Countries for 3 Year Travel Ban

2 days ago
UAE offers golden visas to doctors

UAE Govt. Offers Golden Visas to the Doctors Residing in the UAE

2 days ago
Shehroze Kashif

K2 Pakistan: Shehroze Kashif Becomes the World’s Youngest Mountaineer by Climbing K2

3 days ago
polio virus

No New Case of Polio is Seen in Pakistan in Six Months

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you