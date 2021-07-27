No New Case of Polio is Seen in Pakistan in Six Months

ISLAMABAD: According to the official report, it has been observed for the first time since the creation of Pakistan that no new case of polio came into the light in the first six months of this year. So, Pakistan is near to achieve success in this context and soon, it will be declared a polio-free country by the UNO. Brigadier Shehzad Baig, the focal person for this campaign stated that soon Pakistan will be on the list of polio-free countries as no new case of polio came into the spotlight from January 2021 to June 2021.

He further stated that now geographically, the virus of polio is confined to a few areas, and soon, and Pakistan has eradicated it after a great struggle against it. Now, Pakistan will be permanently a polio-free country very soon. According to the current status of polio, issued by the ministry of health, last year, the low case count was seen in Polio and this year no case has been registered for polio so far. This shows the brilliant success of the Polio Eradication Programme. On eradicating this lethal virus from Pakistan, the Ministry of Health and polio workers should be appreciated.