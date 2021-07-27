K2 Pakistan: Shehroze Kashif Becomes the World’s Youngest Mountaineer by Climbing K2

ISLAMABAD: Shehroze Kashif who belongs to Lahore, Pakistan is only 19 years old when he has climbed the world’s 2nd highest peak K2 that is 8,611 meters high. He made a historical success and set a world record by climbing K2. Earlier, Sajid Ali Sadpara was the youngest climber of K2 at the age of 20. But Shehroze Kashif has changed world history by climbing the world’s 2nd highly peak at the age of 19 years.

While talking to the media, Kashif Suliman, the father of Shehroze Kashif stated that Shehroze started this expedition 2 weeks ago. He further stated that he is proud of his son’s brilliant success in setting a new world record.

Alpine Adventure Guides also confirmed via Twitter that a Pakistan teenager Shehroze Kashif summits K2 and has successfully waved the national flag of Pakistan on K2 Mountain.

It is worth mentioning that on May 11, this teenager climber has set the world record by climbing Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. Remember Mount Everest is 8,849 meters high. In this way, he wins the title of the world’s youngest climber and fifth Pakistani climber who summits Mount Everest. Shehroze Kashif has also climbed Broad Peak that is considered the world’s 12th highest mountain and it is 8,051 meters high.