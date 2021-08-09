Saudi Arabia Starts Receiving Umrah Applications from International Destinations

The Saudi Arabia authorities have announced to start receiving the Umrah applications from Monday 9 August from other countries of the world. In the previous years, the Umrah was banned by the Saudi government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, people from different international destinations can perform Umrah.

According to the authorities, the KSA will allow 60,000 pilgrims every month at the initial level. Later on, it will go up to 2 million pilgrims. During the outbreak of COVID-19, the Umrah pilgrimage was completely banned. Currently, the Umrah pilgrimage was opened in October only for domestic residents.

An official stated from the Ministry of Umrah and Hajj that every pilgrim will have to bring a vaccination certificate of COVID-19 to perform the pilgrimage.

If you are applying from a country that is banned by the Saudi government, you have to quarantine for some days on arriving at the KSA. After quarantine, when it is confirmed that they don’t carry this deadly virus, they would be allowed by the authorities to perform Umrah. Remember, Pakistan, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Nepal are also on the list of banned countries. If you are from any of these countries and you aren’t vaccinated, you can’t be eligible for Umra or Hajj.