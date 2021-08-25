NewsTechnology

Phantom X: TECNO’s Proud Presentation

TECNO has released Phantom X, an unrivaled handset at affordable price for gamers and professionals.

Hammad Rafique
Phantom X by TECNO

The latest venture of Tecno Pakistan is Phantom X that has been released on August 21, 2021. Since it’s a flagship of the manufacturer, the customers have high expectations regarding its specs. At a very affordable price i.e. PKR 69,999/- you can use this unparalleled handset.

The users will be amazed to know that during the pre-booking period, it was sold out. Tecno has launched it with lots of unrivaled features and smooth operability.

Due to the specifications, it’s a cool device for gamers as well as for professionals. MediaTek Helio G95 (12 nm) chipset makes the gaming experience smooth and lag-free. So, you enjoy a non-stop gaming experience by using Phantom X.

Phantom X by TECNO

TECNO has launched this flagship handset with 8GB RAM that makes the video-watching and gaming experiences smooth and more enjoyable. It doesn’t matter if you are opening multiple heavy files at the same time. The users of different handsets complain about lower storage and lagged processing while playing or downloading videos. This is not the case with Phantom X. It comes with a 4700 mAh battery that lasts for 24 hours. The 33W Super Flash Charge technology in Phantom X gives you a 70% charged battery in only 30 minutes. Now, you have 45 hours of calling and 16 hours of streaming videos. The standby time of the battery is 30 days that means your browsing, gaming, and calls are not affected by power failure.

Tecno Phantom X battery life

The users of handsets are mostly concerned with a high-quality camera. TECNO has released its giant product with dual front cameras and triple rear cameras. You get a selfie shooter dual camera in 48 MP and 8 MP whereas; the triple rear camera comes with 50 MP, 13 MP, and 8 MP for perfect photography. The rear and front cameras have night photography features for stunning shots.

Camera in phantom X

Overall, it has unrivaled specifications and you can’t get all of them at this much lower price if you compare it with other Smartphones.

Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
Dimensions 163.5 x 73.8 x 8.7 mm
SIM Dual Sim, Micro-SIM cards
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediatekHelio G95 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G76 MC4
Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen
Display size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card Supports up to 1TB microSD card
Camera Selfie Cam 48 MP, 8 MP
Rear Triple camera with 50 MP, 13 MP, and 8 MP lenses
Battery Capacity Li-Po Non-removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min

 

