Straightening hair with heat was a common trend in the 80s and 90s. Nowadays, we don’t need to use these old-fashioned methods. Now, it’s relatively simple to look charming with straight hair. However, it will be still big negligence if you don’t know which straightener should be used and how to select the best straightener. It seems that everyone needs a hair straightener in his life regardless of gender. Well, the choice of a good hair straightener is not an easy task because lots of hair straighteners are available in the market, and all of them are presented by famous brands of the world. However, not all hair straighteners are equal. Some have good performance, but have a bad reputation, whereas other ones are not so good, but have a good reputation. What is the best hair straightener for you? We have compiled a list of the best hair straighteners in the market. Check our list to select a suitable hair straightener for your hair.
Best Hair Straighteners in Pakistan
1. Kemei KM-1291 3-in-1 Hair Straightener
This product has been manufactured by Chinese giant Kemei. It’s an amazing hair care gadget that has multiple functions such as crimpler, straightener, and curler. As compared to other hair straighteners, you can use this product for straightening your hair with and without water. It comes with a straight ceramic plate that heats up rapidly and straightens your hair without damaging the level of keratin on them.
Now, it’s very easy for you to stylize your hair with crimpler, curler, and straightener. Another best thing about this multi-functional hair stylizing gadget is that it’s available with a 1-year warranty to show its reliability.
The usage of the gadget is so easy even for a newbie. Now, stylize your hair like a professional and give an impressive look to your personality. The unit comes with 3 pieces; crimpler, curler, and straightener. Use according to your requirement. A simple power indicator lets you know the active status of the device. You can use it on all types of hair.
Features:
- A cord with 360-degree swivel
- 32mm diameter
- Easy to use
- Affordable price
- Ceramic coated plate
- Suitable for all hair types
- Temperature 120 – 230
Pros
- Doesn’t damage hair
- Average price
- Rapid heating process
- Compact size
- 3 different functions
Cons
- None
2. Kemei KM-987 3-in-1 Hair Straightener
Kemei is renowned due to its stunning multi-functional hair care products. The users can easily afford this exceptionally high-quality hair straightener that has crimpler and curler as well. The handle of this gadget is perfectly comfortable for holding. You can start hair straightening with one push of a button. The ceramic place heats up quickly to straighten your hair. Due to the high-quality construction, the plate doesn’t damage the keratin at the surface of your hair.
The temperature of the ceramic plate can be viewed on the LED display. This hair straightener requires very low voltage and doesn’t create a burden on your monthly bill. All important accessories are included in the package and you don’t need to spend money to buy accessories separately from the market. It’s an advanced hair straightener that’s perfect for salons and for home users as well. As compared to many other high-quality brands, it’s quite affordable and you can get it at discount from different online stores.
Features:
- Curler, Crimpler, and Straightener
- Ceramic Plate
- Affordable price
- Rapid heating system
- Easy-grip handle
- 360-degree swivel cord
Pros
- Affordable price
- Multifunctional gadget
- Requires low voltage
- Easy to use
- LED display for temperature
Cons
- None
3. Kemei KM-750 Hair Straightener
Another stunning hair straightener from Kemei is KM-750. It’s an easy-to-use product with a Tourmaline ceramics plate. When you switch it on, the plate readily heats up to deliver the best performance. Due to the sensitivity of hair, mostly the people with hair falling problems don’t use hair straighteners. This hair stylize is suitable for all types of hair whether you have sensitive or rough hair. The handle of the hair straightener is heat-proof and comfortable for an easy grip.
It has a 6-months warranty from the manufacturer that shows its reliability and high quality. The hair straightener only needs 35W power. The heat level is from 160 to 220 degrees that’s ok according to the international standard for heating hair for stylizing.
This multi-purpose gadget has a long cord with 360-degree rotation for easy usage. Now, be your own hairstylist at home by using high-quality hair straighteners.
Features:
- Tourmaline Ceramic plate
- Heats up within 30 seconds
- Adjustable heat from 160 to 220 degrees
- Highly recommended for home users
- 6 months warranty
- All accessories included
Pros
- Easy to use
- Simple mechanism
- Thickened power cord
- 360-degree rotation of the wire
- Ideal for all types of hair
- Comfortable handle
Cons
- Not good for falling hair
4. Remington S3500 Hair Straightener
Remington is a renowned brand for manufacturing hair-styling products. This straightener comes with a ceramic coated plate with a rapid heating system. It straightens your hair with minimal damage to the keratin layer on the hair. Unlike other hair straighteners, you can use it on both wet and dry hair.
A digital temperature display lets you know which temperature you are using. The temperature range is from 150 degrees to 230 degrees that is considered ideal for straighteners.
There are 10 different heat levels and every level is ready to use within 15 seconds. When it is ready to heat your hair, you will hear a beeping sound from the gadget.
It comes with a bit longer plate as compared to other hair stylizing gadgets. The straightener shuts off automatically after 60 minutes to save the motor from damage.
Features:
- 45W power requirement
- Multiple heat levels
- Rapid heating in 15 seconds
- Temperature from 150 to 230 degrees
- Ceramic coated plate
- Suitable for all types of hair
Pros
- Can be applied to wet and dry hair
- Longer ceramic plat
- Auto shut-off system
- 10 settings
- 360-degree swivel cord
Cons
- Costly
5. Philips StraightCare (BHS375/00)
If you have rough and coarse hair, this straightener is to make them smooth and straight. It comes with ThermoProtect technology that ensures an even distribution of heat on the plate and thus, the plate doesn’t overheat. There are two different temperature settings from 180 to 220 degrees. It rapidly heats up to provide you straight hair within a few minutes.
The product comes with a 1-year warranty. The ceramic coated plate ensures the hair straightening without damaging the Keratin level of hair.
Features:
- Fast heating
- Temperature from 180 to 220 degrees
- Key-lock feature for safe storage
- 100mm long plate for fast straightening
- Keratin ceramic plate
Pros
- Best for travelers
- Compatible with universal voltage
- Fast heating in only 60 seconds
- Long heating plates
- 1-year warranty
Cons
- Costly
- Complicated system
6. Braun Satin Hair 5 Multi-styler Hair Straightener, ST-550
The straightener plus curler makes hair styling easier for not only professionals but also for newbies. It provides you with the required level of heat according to the structure of your hair. The heat comes in five different settings and goes up to 200 degrees. This hair straightener does not let you get tired while holding it due to its comfortable handle. It has a 100% genuine ceramic coated plate that doesn’t require lots of time to heat up.
Features:
- Ceramic plate
- 220-volt power requirement
- 5 multiple heat settings
- Curler + Straightener in one unit
Pros
- Easy usage
- Eco-friendly unit
- Ideal for all hair types
Cons
- Pricey option
- Voltage not appropriate for Europe and North America
7. Babyliss MS21E 10-in-1 Hair Styler
Babyliss MS21E comes with lots of hairstyling functions. It’s not recommended for newbies due to the complicated settings. However, a professional hairstylist can use it easily. The unit comes with a hair curler, straightener, crimpler, waver, and spiral plates and hairpins. You can apply 6 different heat settings on your hair to give a perfect shape to them. The length of the plates varies from 32mm to 19mm. The thermoset plastic handle ensures protection from heat and an easy grip.
The package includes four accessories such as a 16mm brush sleeve, 16mm spiral sleep, hairpins, and 3 section combs.
A high-quality storage pouch ensures the safe storage of the device when not in use. The plates are double-faced and you can crimple or straighten your hair with the same plates.
Features:
- Satin touch ceramic coated plates
- Multi-functional unit
- All accessories included
- Temperature 180 degree
- Suitable for professionals
Pros
- Ideal for all types of hair
- Easy-grip handle
- Satin touch ceramic coated plates
- Suitable temperature
Cons
- Costly
8. Babyliss Pro Straight 230 Hair Straightener
It’s a stunning hair straightener that comes with a slim tourmaline ceramic coated plate that creates even heat on the plate. The unit comes with universal voltage to make its usage convenient whether you are in the West or in the East. It has two variable heat levels.
A 2m swivel cord makes it easy to hold in the hand while straightening. The led light indicates the active status of the straightener.
Features:
- Ready to use in 30 seconds
- 1” tourmaline ceramic plate
- Dual temperature setting
- Swivel power cord
Pros
- User-friendly unit
- Multi-functional
- Universal voltage
-
Cons
- High price
9. Keune Titan Hair Straightener
It’s another stunning hair straightener from the renowned brand Keune. The product comes with Titanium coated plates for a damage-free hair straightening process. You get smooth and silky straight hair within a few minutes due to the rapid warming technology.
It has an auto shut-off button that’s highly useful to save the motor from damage. Once the hair straightener is in use for 60 minutes, it will be shut off automatically.
A traveler lock allows you to lock the gadget while moving around.
The unit comes with various temperature settings for the perfect management of temperature on hair.
It has a 3m long cord for convenient usage and titanium coated floating plates ensure damage-free hair.
Features:
- Titanium coated plates
- Rapidly warms up
- Dual setting of temperature
- Auto shut-off
- Traveler lock
Pros
- User friendly
- Universal voltage
- Even distribution of heat
- Titanium coated plates
- Damage-free hair straightener
Cons
High price device
10. Nova 2-in-1 Hair Curler & Straightener
This multi-functional product has settings for curlers and straighteners. You can use it for all types of hair. It doesn’t matter if you want to apply it to wet hair. The unit comes with a 26 x 90mm ceramic coated plate that doesn’t create bad effects on your hair. It heats up within no time. The usage of the curler is simple and you can use it without being worried about complicated mechanisms.
Features:
- Ceramic coated plate
- Quick heat-up system
- Suitable for all hair types
- Ideal for wet and dry hair
- Easy usage
- Affordable price
Pros
- Easy to use
- Easy to grip handle
- Affordable price
Cons
- Not satisfactory customer service
- No warranty
Buying Guide
Use the following guide to help you find the hair straightener that works best for you.
Corded vs Cordless
Hair straighteners can be divided into two types: straighteners with a flat heating element and with around one. The latter type is called ‘corded hair straighteners’ and they come in two varieties: handheld and electric. The handheld straighteners are easy to handle and operate, and the electric ones are portable and more powerful. However, the corded straighteners are expensive than the cordless ones, and you need to purchase a separate power adapter for them.
Heat Display LED
It should come with an LED display to know the level of heat that’s working on the hair. If you are using an ordinary hair straightener that doesn’t let you know the heat level, it will damage your hair and you will lose the smooth and silky surface of your hair.
Heat Level
Check the minimum and maximum heat levels before purchasing a straightener. It should be from 160 to 220. If you select a straightener with above heat level, it will damage the keratin on the surface of your hair and finally, you will get a hair falling problem.
Straightener Plate
It comes in various materials. Check the material before buying a straightener. Some hair straighteners contain ceramic plates and others have tourmaline. Some cheap straighteners have inferior-quality material that could damage your hair. So, always check the material and select a straightener with a tourmaline or ceramic plate that heats up rapidly and doesn’t damage the keratin layer on the hair.
Multifunctional
If you want to buy a simple straightener, it will be a bit cheaper in price. But, you can buy a multi-functional hair straightener by spending some more money. So, check the functions and select a device with multiple functions.