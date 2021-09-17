Straightening hair with heat was a common trend in the 80s and 90s. Nowadays, we don’t need to use these old-fashioned methods. Now, it’s relatively simple to look charming with straight hair. However, it will be still big negligence if you don’t know which straightener should be used and how to select the best straightener. It seems that everyone needs a hair straightener in his life regardless of gender. Well, the choice of a good hair straightener is not an easy task because lots of hair straighteners are available in the market, and all of them are presented by famous brands of the world. However, not all hair straighteners are equal. Some have good performance, but have a bad reputation, whereas other ones are not so good, but have a good reputation. What is the best hair straightener for you? We have compiled a list of the best hair straighteners in the market. Check our list to select a suitable hair straightener for your hair.

Best Hair Straighteners in Pakistan

1. Kemei KM-1291 3-in-1 Hair Straightener

This product has been manufactured by Chinese giant Kemei. It’s an amazing hair care gadget that has multiple functions such as crimpler, straightener, and curler. As compared to other hair straighteners, you can use this product for straightening your hair with and without water. It comes with a straight ceramic plate that heats up rapidly and straightens your hair without damaging the level of keratin on them.

Now, it’s very easy for you to stylize your hair with crimpler, curler, and straightener. Another best thing about this multi-functional hair stylizing gadget is that it’s available with a 1-year warranty to show its reliability.

The usage of the gadget is so easy even for a newbie. Now, stylize your hair like a professional and give an impressive look to your personality. The unit comes with 3 pieces; crimpler, curler, and straightener. Use according to your requirement. A simple power indicator lets you know the active status of the device. You can use it on all types of hair.

Features:

A cord with 360-degree swivel

32mm diameter

Easy to use

Affordable price

Ceramic coated plate

Suitable for all hair types

Temperature 120 – 230

Doesn't damage hair

Average price

Rapid heating process

Compact size

3 different functions Cons None

2. Kemei KM-987 3-in-1 Hair Straightener

Kemei is renowned due to its stunning multi-functional hair care products. The users can easily afford this exceptionally high-quality hair straightener that has crimpler and curler as well. The handle of this gadget is perfectly comfortable for holding. You can start hair straightening with one push of a button. The ceramic place heats up quickly to straighten your hair. Due to the high-quality construction, the plate doesn’t damage the keratin at the surface of your hair.

The temperature of the ceramic plate can be viewed on the LED display. This hair straightener requires very low voltage and doesn’t create a burden on your monthly bill. All important accessories are included in the package and you don’t need to spend money to buy accessories separately from the market. It’s an advanced hair straightener that’s perfect for salons and for home users as well. As compared to many other high-quality brands, it’s quite affordable and you can get it at discount from different online stores.

Features:

Curler, Crimpler, and Straightener

Ceramic Plate

Affordable price

Rapid heating system

Easy-grip handle

360-degree swivel cord

Affordable price

Multifunctional gadget

Requires low voltage

Easy to use

LED display for temperature Cons None

3. Kemei KM-750 Hair Straightener

Another stunning hair straightener from Kemei is KM-750. It’s an easy-to-use product with a Tourmaline ceramics plate. When you switch it on, the plate readily heats up to deliver the best performance. Due to the sensitivity of hair, mostly the people with hair falling problems don’t use hair straighteners. This hair stylize is suitable for all types of hair whether you have sensitive or rough hair. The handle of the hair straightener is heat-proof and comfortable for an easy grip.

It has a 6-months warranty from the manufacturer that shows its reliability and high quality. The hair straightener only needs 35W power. The heat level is from 160 to 220 degrees that’s ok according to the international standard for heating hair for stylizing.

This multi-purpose gadget has a long cord with 360-degree rotation for easy usage. Now, be your own hairstylist at home by using high-quality hair straighteners.

Features:

Tourmaline Ceramic plate

Heats up within 30 seconds

Adjustable heat from 160 to 220 degrees

Highly recommended for home users

6 months warranty

All accessories included

Easy to use

Simple mechanism

Thickened power cord

360-degree rotation of the wire

Ideal for all types of hair

Comfortable handle Cons Not good for falling hair

4. Remington S3500 Hair Straightener

Remington is a renowned brand for manufacturing hair-styling products. This straightener comes with a ceramic coated plate with a rapid heating system. It straightens your hair with minimal damage to the keratin layer on the hair. Unlike other hair straighteners, you can use it on both wet and dry hair.

A digital temperature display lets you know which temperature you are using. The temperature range is from 150 degrees to 230 degrees that is considered ideal for straighteners.

There are 10 different heat levels and every level is ready to use within 15 seconds. When it is ready to heat your hair, you will hear a beeping sound from the gadget.

It comes with a bit longer plate as compared to other hair stylizing gadgets. The straightener shuts off automatically after 60 minutes to save the motor from damage.

Features:

45W power requirement

Multiple heat levels

Rapid heating in 15 seconds

Temperature from 150 to 230 degrees

Ceramic coated plate

Suitable for all types of hair

Can be applied to wet and dry hair

Longer ceramic plat

Auto shut-off system

10 settings

360-degree swivel cord Cons Costly

5. Philips StraightCare (BHS375/00)

If you have rough and coarse hair, this straightener is to make them smooth and straight. It comes with ThermoProtect technology that ensures an even distribution of heat on the plate and thus, the plate doesn’t overheat. There are two different temperature settings from 180 to 220 degrees. It rapidly heats up to provide you straight hair within a few minutes.

The product comes with a 1-year warranty. The ceramic coated plate ensures the hair straightening without damaging the Keratin level of hair.

Features:

Fast heating

Temperature from 180 to 220 degrees

Key-lock feature for safe storage

100mm long plate for fast straightening

Keratin ceramic plate

Best for travelers

Compatible with universal voltage

Fast heating in only 60 seconds

Long heating plates

1-year warranty Cons Costly

Complicated system

6. Braun Satin Hair 5 Multi-styler Hair Straightener, ST-550

The straightener plus curler makes hair styling easier for not only professionals but also for newbies. It provides you with the required level of heat according to the structure of your hair. The heat comes in five different settings and goes up to 200 degrees. This hair straightener does not let you get tired while holding it due to its comfortable handle. It has a 100% genuine ceramic coated plate that doesn’t require lots of time to heat up.

Features:

Ceramic plate

220-volt power requirement

5 multiple heat settings

Curler + Straightener in one unit

Easy usage

Eco-friendly unit

Ideal for all hair types Cons Pricey option

Voltage not appropriate for Europe and North America

7. Babyliss MS21E 10-in-1 Hair Styler

Babyliss MS21E comes with lots of hairstyling functions. It’s not recommended for newbies due to the complicated settings. However, a professional hairstylist can use it easily. The unit comes with a hair curler, straightener, crimpler, waver, and spiral plates and hairpins. You can apply 6 different heat settings on your hair to give a perfect shape to them. The length of the plates varies from 32mm to 19mm. The thermoset plastic handle ensures protection from heat and an easy grip.

The package includes four accessories such as a 16mm brush sleeve, 16mm spiral sleep, hairpins, and 3 section combs.

A high-quality storage pouch ensures the safe storage of the device when not in use. The plates are double-faced and you can crimple or straighten your hair with the same plates.

Features:

Satin touch ceramic coated plates

Multi-functional unit

All accessories included

Temperature 180 degree

Suitable for professionals

Ideal for all types of hair

Easy-grip handle

Satin touch ceramic coated plates

Suitable temperature Cons Costly

8. Babyliss Pro Straight 230 Hair Straightener

It’s a stunning hair straightener that comes with a slim tourmaline ceramic coated plate that creates even heat on the plate. The unit comes with universal voltage to make its usage convenient whether you are in the West or in the East. It has two variable heat levels.

A 2m swivel cord makes it easy to hold in the hand while straightening. The led light indicates the active status of the straightener.

Features:

Ready to use in 30 seconds

1” tourmaline ceramic plate

Dual temperature setting

Swivel power cord

User-friendly unit

Multi-functional

Universal voltage

Cons High price

9. Keune Titan Hair Straightener

It’s another stunning hair straightener from the renowned brand Keune. The product comes with Titanium coated plates for a damage-free hair straightening process. You get smooth and silky straight hair within a few minutes due to the rapid warming technology.

It has an auto shut-off button that’s highly useful to save the motor from damage. Once the hair straightener is in use for 60 minutes, it will be shut off automatically.

A traveler lock allows you to lock the gadget while moving around.

The unit comes with various temperature settings for the perfect management of temperature on hair.

It has a 3m long cord for convenient usage and titanium coated floating plates ensure damage-free hair.

Features:

Titanium coated plates

Rapidly warms up

Dual setting of temperature

Auto shut-off

Traveler lock

User friendly

Universal voltage

Even distribution of heat

Titanium coated plates

Damage-free hair straightener Cons High price device

10. Nova 2-in-1 Hair Curler & Straightener

This multi-functional product has settings for curlers and straighteners. You can use it for all types of hair. It doesn’t matter if you want to apply it to wet hair. The unit comes with a 26 x 90mm ceramic coated plate that doesn’t create bad effects on your hair. It heats up within no time. The usage of the curler is simple and you can use it without being worried about complicated mechanisms.

Features:

Ceramic coated plate

Quick heat-up system

Suitable for all hair types

Ideal for wet and dry hair

Easy usage

Affordable price

Easy to use

Easy to grip handle

Affordable price Cons Not satisfactory customer service

No warranty

Buying Guide

Use the following guide to help you find the hair straightener that works best for you.

Corded vs Cordless

Hair straighteners can be divided into two types: straighteners with a flat heating element and with around one. The latter type is called ‘corded hair straighteners’ and they come in two varieties: handheld and electric. The handheld straighteners are easy to handle and operate, and the electric ones are portable and more powerful. However, the corded straighteners are expensive than the cordless ones, and you need to purchase a separate power adapter for them.

Heat Display LED

It should come with an LED display to know the level of heat that’s working on the hair. If you are using an ordinary hair straightener that doesn’t let you know the heat level, it will damage your hair and you will lose the smooth and silky surface of your hair.

Heat Level

Check the minimum and maximum heat levels before purchasing a straightener. It should be from 160 to 220. If you select a straightener with above heat level, it will damage the keratin on the surface of your hair and finally, you will get a hair falling problem.

Straightener Plate

It comes in various materials. Check the material before buying a straightener. Some hair straighteners contain ceramic plates and others have tourmaline. Some cheap straighteners have inferior-quality material that could damage your hair. So, always check the material and select a straightener with a tourmaline or ceramic plate that heats up rapidly and doesn’t damage the keratin layer on the hair.

Multifunctional

If you want to buy a simple straightener, it will be a bit cheaper in price. But, you can buy a multi-functional hair straightener by spending some more money. So, check the functions and select a device with multiple functions.