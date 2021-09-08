NewsTechnology

TECNO POVA 2 is now available for Pre-booking

TECNO has opened pre-orders for POVA 2 from September 07, 2021

Lahore – Tuesday, September 7, 2021: TECNO has announced Pre-Orders for its most awaited gaming phone Pova 2, on Daraz with an amazing discount offer for the PubG Lovers. The pre-order phase begins from 7th September and will continue till September 14, 2021, 2020.

POVA 2 will be the latest edition of the gaming POVA series from TECNO. PUBG players at ACE and Conquer level can avail a discount of PKR 1000 using the code POVA1000, whereas, players below the ACE level can use code POVA500 to get PKR 500 off.

POVA 2 comes with the first-ever biggest and most powerful battery of 7000mAh. It comes with a MediaTek G85 Gaming Processor and an exceptional body design. POVA 2 also supports some additional gaming features such as the ET Engine and magic button to make the gameplay even more interesting.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Pakistan expressed his thoughts,

“TECNO has been working hard to bring pioneering technology to Pakistan. Keeping the young mobile gamers in mind, TECNO shall be launching POVA 2 very soon in Pakistan. The pre-orders are already underway with discounts for PubG lovers. The phone is equipped with the first-ever 7000mAh battery in Pakistan along with other gaming features for more powerful and unlimited gameplay.”

So hurry and book your first 7000mAh gaming device, POVA 2, before it is sold out. Stay connected with TECNO official pages for more details and updates regarding the new POVA 2.

