NewsWorld

Singapore reports 3,637 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

Photo of Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Send an email Last Updated: October 22, 2021
0 1 minute read
covid test of passengers

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,637 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Oct 22) and 14 more deaths from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities are seven men and seven women. They include a 41-year-old person who was vaccinated against COVID-19, but was immunocompromised and had severe underlying lung disease, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The other 13 people who died were aged between 59 and 97 years. Seven of them were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and five were fully vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. MOH did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore’s death toll from the coronavirus to 294.

The number of new cases is an increase from the 3,439 new cases reported on Thursday.

Among them, 3,631 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 3,039 in the community and 592 in migrant workers’ dormitories.

Six are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 10.45pm.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 165,663 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Photo of Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Send an email Last Updated: October 22, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of Muhammad Arslan Sadiq

Muhammad Arslan Sadiq

Related Articles

Sudan: Senior civilian leaders arrested by armed men – reports

20 hours ago

US nearing a formal agreement to use Pakistan’s airspace to carry out military operations in Afghanistan

2 days ago

Syria executes 24 people charged with lighting wildfires that devastated the country last year

2 days ago
Low oil levels at Cushing, Oklahoma can cause Crude Oil Price to Skyrocket

Low oil levels at Cushing, Oklahoma can cause Crude Oil Price to Skyrocket

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you