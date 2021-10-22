Singapore reports 3,637 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,637 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Oct 22) and 14 more deaths from complications due to the virus.

The fatalities are seven men and seven women. They include a 41-year-old person who was vaccinated against COVID-19, but was immunocompromised and had severe underlying lung disease, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The other 13 people who died were aged between 59 and 97 years. Seven of them were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and five were fully vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. MOH did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore’s death toll from the coronavirus to 294.

The number of new cases is an increase from the 3,439 new cases reported on Thursday.

Among them, 3,631 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 3,039 in the community and 592 in migrant workers’ dormitories.

Six are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to media at about 10.45pm.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 165,663 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.