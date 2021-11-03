Bank of Canada moves up rate hike forecast, ends QE amid higher inflation

“The main forces pushing up prices — higher energy prices and pandemic-related supply bottlenecks — now appear to be stronger and more persistent than expected,” governor Tiff Macklem and his deputies said in a statement at the end of their latest round of policy deliberations on Oct. 27.
Why higher rates won’t cure inflation this time around
“The bank is closely watching inflation expectations and labour costs to ensure that the temporary forces pushing up prices do not become embedded in ongoing inflation.”
Policy-makers said they would stop creating money to buy Government of Canada debt, an aggressive form of monetary policy called quantitative easing (QE). The central bank’s holdings of federal debt climbed to about $425 billion during the crisis, from around $100 billion at the start of 2020. The Bank of Canada intends to use the proceeds of maturing securities to continue purchasing securities, but will no longer create money to do so.
Bay Street wasn’t overly surprised by the decision to end QE, because it had become clear that the economy no longer required emergency stimulus. The Bank of Canada acknowledged as much, describing current growth as “robust,” while noting that strong hiring in recent months had “significantly reduced the very uneven impact of the pandemic on workers.”
Fewer investors anticipated the shift in the Bank of Canada’s guidance for when it expects to raise the benchmark interest rate from its current setting of 0.25 per cent. Policy-makers advanced the timing to “sometime in the middle quarters of 2022,” suggesting that borrowing costs could rise as soon as April, compared with previous guidance of sometime in the second half of next year.