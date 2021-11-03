Bank of Canada moves up rate hike forecast, ends QE amid higher inflation

The Bank of Canada ended its bond-purchase program and altered its timeline for when businesses and households should expect higher interest rates, as its revised forecasts predict inflation will flirt with a rate of five per cent for the rest of the year.

“The main forces pushing up prices — higher energy prices and pandemic-related supply bottlenecks — now appear to be stronger and more persistent than expected,” governor Tiff Macklem and his deputies said in a statement at the end of their latest round of policy deliberations on Oct. 27.

“The bank is closely watching inflation expectations and labour costs to ensure that the temporary forces pushing up prices do not become embedded in ongoing inflation.”

Policy-makers said they would stop creating money to buy Government of Canada debt, an aggressive form of monetary policy called quantitative easing (QE). The central bank’s holdings of federal debt climbed to about $425 billion during the crisis, from around $100 billion at the start of 2020. The Bank of Canada intends to use the proceeds of maturing securities to continue purchasing securities, but will no longer create money to do so.