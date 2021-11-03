Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world Wednesday

The Ontario government announced Wednesday that it will not mandate COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers, despite support for the measure from the organization representing hospitals and the province’s COVID-19 science advisers, while Quebec backtracked on its plan to do so.

In a statement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford pointed to evidence of staff shortages related to vaccine mandates from elsewhere in Canada and said existing Ontario policies will keep people safe without losing workers who refuse to get the shots.

“The impact of the potential departure of tens of thousands of health-care workers is weighed against the small number of outbreaks that are currently active in Ontario’s hospitals,” he said in the statement.

“Having looked at the evidence, our government has decided to maintain its flexible approach by leaving human resourcing decisions up to individual hospitals.”

Ford also raised issues around surgeries being postponed in British Columbia due to staff shortages after its vaccine mandate took effect.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott defends her government’s decision to not mandate COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers, even as it offers third doses to vulnerable Ontarians. 4:01

Ahead of today’s decision, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) wrote to Ford in support of a province-wide mandate — a position it said was endorsed by 120 of 141 member hospitals.

The Ontario Nurses’ Association also wrote to Ford, saying the current policy allowing unvaccinated workers to be tested is reasonable and citing concerns about worker shortages.

Following the announcement, the OHA expressed disappointment with the decision, saying vaccines provide the highest level of protection against disease.

“The Public Hospitals Act already requires hospitals to have communicable disease policies in place requiring proof of vaccination/immunity for 17 conditions, including measles, rubella, varicella and tuberculosis,” Anthony Dale, OHA President and CEO, said in a statement.

“COVID-19 should be treated no differently. Vaccination is the best way to keep hospital staff and their patients safe from COVID-19.”

Dale added that health-care workers have a moral imperative to take every precaution possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.