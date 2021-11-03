2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the remembrance poppy

From the last Friday of October until Nov. 11, the Royal Canadian Legion is encouraging Canadians to remember by sporting the Flanders Fields flower.

The annual poppy drive is a chance for Canadians to honour veterans and remember the sacrifices they made for the freedoms we enjoy today.

In 1921, the poppy was adopted as the flower of remembrance, meaning this year marks the 100th anniversary of the remembrance poppy in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Legion estimates 20 million poppies will be distributed by its branches throughout Canada for 2021.

“I think it’s important for every Canadian to remember why we’re here, why we have such a wonderful place to live,” says Allan Jones, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 560.

“Over 170,000 Canadians have died in wars since 1812, fighting for our freedom,” Jones says. “So we cannot forget that, we cannot forget them.”

In Kingston, Branch 560 has set poppy boxes at various locations throughout the city.

All the money donated will stay within the community and be used directly to support veterans, their families and events.

The annual Remembrance Day campaign is the single largest fundraising effort by the legion.

This year, legion members are hoping their campaign receives more support than last year, with donations down significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic.