At least 20 killed in Kabul hospital blasts

At least 20 people were killed and 30 wounded in blasts at Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital on Tuesday, according to officials.

Gunfire followed the explosions at the entrance of Kabul’s Daoud Khan Military hospital, a 400-bed teaching facility near the capital’s former diplomatic quarter. IS Khorasan (ISIS-K), an ISIS affiliate that operates in central Asia, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement posted on Telegram, ISIS’ news agency, Amaq News,claimed that five of ISIS-K fighters were involved in the attack. One of the fighters detonated a suicide belt amidst a gathering of Taliban fighters at the hospital’s external gate, the statement said.

The Telegram post said the other fighters stormed the building and shot at Taliban members.

A doctor treating incoming patients at the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan civilian hospital said at least 15 wounded people had been admitted to his facility’s emergency ward, several in critical condition. In addition, the Italian humanitarian NGO “Emergency” tweeted that nine injured were brought to its hospital in Kabul.