Singapore Moves to Reclaim International Travel Hub Status

Singapore has begun the arduous task of reestablishing itself as Asia’s international aviation hub, throwing its borders open to five more countries as it presses on with plans to live with Covid.

The city-state will allow quarantine-free travel for fully-vaccinated people from countries including India, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia it said Monday as it looks to safely move past the pandemic that has kept its 5.5 million people home for more than a year.

Inoculated visitors from Indonesia and India will be able to enter Singapore from Nov. 29, while those from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar will be welcome from Dec. 6 without having to quarantine, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Monday. Unvaccinated children age 12 and under can accompany eligible adults.

Singapore plans to start the arrangement with Indonesia with two designated flights between Singapore and Jakarta everyday, and will increase that to four, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said. It’s aiming for two daily flights each from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, he said. Both countries were among the top five markets for passenger arrivals at Singapore’s Changi Airport in 2019.

The Southeast Asian nation started gradually reopening its borders to general travel in September when it kicked off a vaccinated travel lane with Germany and Brunei. The city-state, home to the world’s best airport for eight years until 2020, has ditched its Covid-Zero policy and pivoted to an approach of living with the virus.

Shares in Singapore Airlines Ltd. rose as much as 0.7% in early trade Tuesday. Casino operator Genting Singapore Ltd. climbed as much as 2.4%, while airline caterer SATS Ltd. gained as much as 1%.