Samsung introduces its own production line in Pakistan

Samsung has begun producing mobile phones in Pakistan, giving the government and relevant authorities hope that this action will help Pakistan lower its import bill in the near future.

The decision was announced at a meeting attended by the company’s top executives with senators who had come to the production site to receive a briefing on the rapidly growing new sector and the challenges that Pakistan’s cellphone manufacturing industry faces.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), domestic mobile phone production has nearly quadrupled to 18.87 million units in the first ten months of this year, compared to 45 million devices imported in the same period last year.

In the future, the Samsung production line will contribute to lowering the import bill.

According to Mohammad Ali Tabba, CEO of the ‘Lucky Group,’ which is in a partnership agreement with Samsung, The goal is to produce 3 million mobile phones every year.

He also praised the tremendous development chances for employment, investment, export opportunities, and local capacity building.