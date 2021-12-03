Mobile PhonesSamsung

Samsung introduces its own production line in Pakistan

Photo of Muhammad Fahad Muhammad Fahad Send an email Last Updated: December 3, 2021
1 minute read

Samsung has begun producing mobile phones in Pakistan, giving the government and relevant authorities hope that this action will help Pakistan lower its import bill in the near future.

 

The decision was announced at a meeting attended by the company’s top executives with senators who had come to the production site to receive a briefing on the rapidly growing new sector and the challenges that Pakistan’s cellphone manufacturing industry faces.

 

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), domestic mobile phone production has nearly quadrupled to 18.87 million units in the first ten months of this year, compared to 45 million devices imported in the same period last year.

 

In the future, the Samsung production line will contribute to lowering the import bill.

 

According to Mohammad Ali Tabba, CEO of the ‘Lucky Group,’ which is in a partnership agreement with Samsung, The goal is to produce 3 million mobile phones every year.

 

He also praised the tremendous development chances for employment, investment, export opportunities, and local capacity building.

Photo of Muhammad Fahad Muhammad Fahad Send an email Last Updated: December 3, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Muhammad Fahad

Muhammad Fahad

Related Articles

Pakistan invents over 18 million mobile phones in 10 months

2 days ago
Nokia 3 Pakistan Price Specs Review

Nokia 3 Price in Pakistan – Specifications and Reviews

June 4, 2021
Huawei Honor 5X Pakistan Image

Huawei Honor 5X Price in Pakistan – Specifications & Review

March 11, 2018
Lenovo A2010 Specifications image

Lenovo A2010 Price in Pakistan – Specifications and Review

June 4, 2021
Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you