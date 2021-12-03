Twitter blocked more than 3,000 accounts due to state-linked information operations

On Thursday, Twitter (TWTR.N) announced that it had taken down over 3,000 accounts that were linked as foreign state-linked information operations.

Twitter claimed in a blog post that the accounts that were banned were linked to operations attributed to six nations, including Mexico, China, and Russia.

2,160 of the 3,465 accounts that were terminated were linked to Chinese operations.

The company also announced that in early 2022, it will launch the Twitter moderation research consortium to investigate platform governance issues.