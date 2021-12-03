Gboard introduces Roman Urdu to Urdu feature

Google has recently launched its Roman Urdu to Urdu Google Keyboard (Gboard) feature for both Android and iOS.

According to techjuice.pk’s (TJ) review, Gboard’s Roman Urdu to Urdu feature is smart and accurately translates Roman Urdu text into Urdu script in real time.

Gboard will also allow users to convert Roman texts to not just Urdu, but also into Sindhi, Punjabi and Kashmiri script, according to TJ.

Google already had full Urdu, Kashmiri and Sindhi text scripts in Gboard options.

Get Gboard’s Roman Urdu to Urdu feature