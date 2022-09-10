Pakistan needs huge financial support: UN Secretary General’s message to the world

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Pakistan on Friday 09, September 2022 for two-day visit to show solidarity with flood victims by visiting flood-affected areas.

During a press conference along with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, UNSG has given a message to the world during the press conference in Islamabad that Pakistan needs a lot of financial support. He said that Pakistan’s role in the factors of climate change is less but it is the most affected by it.

Appealing to the international community, he said to provide relief in Pakistan’s loan apart from financial assistance. He said “The UN absolutely supported the Pakistani nation and requested the well-resourced nations to support the country massively, so that it could face the future challenges of climatic changes and save its nation,” Pakistan needs huge financial assistance to deal with this situation as he added. According to estimates, this loss is close to “30 billion dollars”.

Antonio Guterres has left Islamabad for Sukkur, where he will assess the devastation caused by the recent floods. He is accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. Sukkur is among the districts of Sindh where there has been widespread destruction and damage due to floods.