Did you know that goldfish will not stop eating if there is food available?

Goldfish are one of many varieties of fish that, no matter how full they are, will continue to eat if food is available. Overfeeding domesticated forms of the fish can, as a result, quickly kill them by obstructing their intestines.

Certain varieties of wild goldfish, which have less sophisticated intestinal tracts, don’t have as much of a problem. When there is enough food, they simply make more waste.

There are some more facts about goldfish like they can live to be 40 years old and can withstand a lot. The largest goldfish was 18.7 inches.

Furthermore, goldfish do not have eyelids. Because of this fact, they cannot blink, and they do not close their eyes to sleep.